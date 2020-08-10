English grandpa goes viral on TikTok for his thick Cornwall accent: 'I have no idea what he is talking about'

You don’t say.

An English grandfather has found sudden viral fame because of his thick, nearly incomprehensible accent.

BRITISH FIRE DEPARTMENT HELPS FREE BOY WHO GOT HIS HEAD STUCK IN TOILET SEAT

TikTok user Maria Warne shared a video of her grandfather, 76, speaking in his distinct Cornwall accent.

Though what he was saying wasn’t earning him legions of fans – it was how he said it, which could seemingly be understood by no one other than his granddaughter.

Maria has been uploading videos of her grandfather Tom Warne, lovingly called “granfer,” for a while, and each racks up hundreds of thousands of views. One, where he argues about whether a Hereford is a bull or a cow had 4.8 million views.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I have no idea what he is talking about but i love hearing him talk,” one commenter wrote.

“Proper Cornish farmer boy!” another wrote, commenting on the man’s profession.

“I miss my grampy,” another person wrote. “So nice to hear a true Cornish man speak with such a broad accent.”

“Granfer’s” popularity is so strong that people have reached out to Maria with requests to have him say certain Cornish phrases.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Get him to say ‘get out of it’ the proper way,” someone asked of Maria, whose grandfather then responded.

The love for the man has been overwhelming for Maria, but she seems to understand as she calls her Granfer a "true gem."

"He’s a true Cornish gem," Maria said to local outlet CornwallLive.

Though she admits most people cannot understand what he is saying, even offline.

"Ever since we were young we have had to translate to every house guest!” she added.