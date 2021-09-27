Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Family and Friends
Published

4-year-old runs into the arms of Michael Myers in video gone viral

Mom Rose Alvarado told Fox News that her daughter is a huge fan of all-things Halloween, as well as the Michael Myers character

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A little girl’s reaction to Michael Myers making an appearance at her fourth birthday party is bringing millions into the Halloween spirit. 

The moment was recently caught on video as Aria Alvarado was surprised by the fictional slasher film character who crept from behind a bush in his familiar mask and classic blue jumpsuit. 

Mom Rose Alvarado posted the footage onto Twitter and TikTok showing Aria’s excitement as Myers greets her. Alvarado told Fox News that her daughter is a huge fan of all-things Halloween, as well as the Michael Myers character.

4-year-old runs to Michael Myers at her birthday party

4-year-old runs to Michael Myers at her birthday party (Rose Alvarado)

"Over time, I’d buy her little trinkets that had [featured] Michael Myers," Alvarado said. "It’s not like she watches the movies religiously…I guess she just liked him as a character. It’s pretty innocent. She doesn’t mean any harm by it."

‘THE CONJURING’ HOUSE LISTED FOR $1.2M, JUST 2 YEARS AFTER LAST SALE

Alvarado said she hosted a costume party for Aria’s birthday this year, so her husband Daniel decided to dress as Myers. 

"He said, ‘I’m going to surprise her and come around the corner and see if she notices," Alvarado said, adding that she played the theme song from the movie "Halloween," in which Myers appears.

4-year-old runs to Michael Myers at her birthday party

4-year-old runs to Michael Myers at her birthday party (Rose Alvarado)

Aria went viral on social media as she ran towards the frightening Myers, and not away from him, with many praising the child for her bravery in the comments section.

Other users criticized Alvarado’s parenting for exposing Aria to horror movie characters. 

"She’s trending for being herself," Alvarado defended. "Even us, we weren’t expecting that reaction from her."

Alvarado said Aria also takes a liking to Sam from "Trick 'r Treat," and the characters from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Aria Alvarado is seen in front of the character Michael Myers' house from the movie, "Halloween."

Aria Alvarado is seen in front of the character Michael Myers' house from the movie, "Halloween." (Rose Alvarado)

ARE YOU BRAVE ENOUGH? ‘SILENCE OF THE LAMBS’ HOUSE OPEN FOR HALLOWEEN TRAVEL

For a Halloween costume Aria is still deciding between an astronaut, Batgirl and a witch.

Nicole Pelletiere is the Senior Lifestyle Editor for Fox News.