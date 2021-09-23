'The Conjuring' house listed for $1.2M, just 2 years after last sale

Ghosts can still live in nice houses.

An infamously haunted house in Rhode Island is up for sale again. Anyone interested in buying the house should be aware, however, that it is the inspiration for the highly successful "Conjuring" movies and is said to be haunted.

The house is from the very first film of the horror movie series. According to the real estate listing, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Burrillville, Rhode Island, is priced at $1.2 million.

In the listing, the house is referred to as an "extraordinary piece of cultural history."

As depicted in the 2013 film, the Perron family moved into the home in the 1970s. While there, they claim that they experienced supernatural phenomena. The house was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators who rose to fame during the time period.

In the film, the house was haunted by a witch who had lived in the area during the 1800s. The film claims that the events it depicts are based on actual occurrences.

According to the listing, "The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business."

Fox News previously reported that Cory and Jennifer Heinzen had purchased the house in 2019. At the time, they said had immediately fallen in love with the property.

The couple also stated that they heard footsteps and knocks from empty parts of the house and that empty rooms would randomly flash with light (even if there were no lights in the room to begin with). The couple claimed to feel a presence, although they said it did not feel like an evil presence.