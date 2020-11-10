2020 Kids Mullet Championships winner crowned: 'Makes people smile'

With business in the front and party in the back, the results of this election are something we can all agree on.

The Kids Mullet Championships has crowned its inaugural winner, announcing that an 8-year-old boy from Texas has the most marvelous mane among the pint-sized competition this year.

Adorable Jax recently took first prize for his classic “Curly Mullet” ‘do, the USA Mullet Championships said. The contest went viral in September with over 20,000 votes and 50,000 social media reactions across Facebook and Instagram; voters showed support for their favorite majestic mullet among babies and boys, ranging in age from 1 to 14.

With his victory, the young Texan won a $500 cash prize and gift card package to businesses in Fenton, Mich., where the contest is headquartered. Second-place winner Noah, 12, from Illinois, and third-place winner Jude, 7, from Colorado, will each receive smaller bundles of cash and some swag, too.

Kevin Begola, president of the USA Mullet Championships, speculated that Texas voters went wild for the third grader's toothy grin, pushing him to first place on the podium.

“Jax is the man! He is a little guy that has 100% accepted the mullet lifestyle and was rocking the hairstyle well before we did this contest,” Begola told Fox News on Tuesday. “His smile and missing teeth might have put him over the edge.”

Though he’s cool with his overnight fame, Jax endearingly can’t sign autographs “because he doesn't know cursive yet,” the organizer added.

The USA Mullet Championships began with an adult competition earlier this year, and the kids edition followed soon after. According to Begola, the lighthearted event has brought much-needed levity during this trying time.

“This contest was just what 2020 needed! It was fun and brought back a lot of memories for people who lived through the '80s,” he explained. “Life has been pretty hectic around the world for most people this year and the mullet lifestyle really makes people smile.

“When many states shut down, it only meant that haircuts were not happening and we figured it would be a great time to compete for the best mullets in all the land!”

An avid fan of sports and the July 4 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Begola said he wanted to create the tournament of tresses to celebrate America’s best mullets.