Man cancels 101-year-old birthday party due to coronavirus, gets heartwarming messages from social media

Social distancing might not be great for parties, but that doesn’t mean it has to ruin a good time.

An image recently appeared on Twitter of an elderly man explaining that an important birthday party had to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, he’s simply asking for some likes on social media to celebrate his big day.

The picture, as uploaded to Twitter by a user named Mohamad Safa, shows an elderly man holding up a sign explaining his situation.

The sign reads, “Hello! I am Owen. I am turning 101 on March 31st. My birthday party was canceled because of social distancing. Help me celebrate by getting 101k likes/comments!”

Safa further explained in his post, “His 101st birthday party was canceled because of the impact of the Coronavirus. Please share and comment to help us make his upcoming birthday special. Please leave him a message here. Take 60 seconds and do it for Owen!”

Since then, the post has been retweeted over 10,000 times and has received over 62,000 likes (it’s off to a good start, but still needs a few more likes to hit its goal). The post does not elaborate on how Safa knows Owen or what state Owen lives in.

On March 16, the White House recommended canceling or postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more. Due to people across the country deciding to self-isolate (or, being ordered to by local or state governments), events like birthday parties and weddings have either faced cancellations or have been rescheduled.