Washington reports another pediatric coronavirus death

The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of a child in Washington state.

A Spokane County child between the ages of 10 and 19 died from COVID-19, marking the first such death in the county since the start of the pandemic, which is located in the eastern part of the state.

He or she is now the youngest person in the county to die of COVID-19, Dr. Francisco Velazquez, the Spokane County Regional Health District interim health officer, said in a press release, according to a local news outlet.

It was not immediately clear if the child was hospitalized or if he or she had any underlying conditions that could have contributed to severe illness.

“While we feel every death we report is tragic, we do want to recognize that the loss of a child’s life is something that hits a community particularly hard,” Velazquez said.

“The level of risk still remains relatively low in children and teens, but we acknowledge that these lives aren’t just numbers on a report, and statistics will never ease the pain of loss," Velazquez continued. "We send our heartfelt condolences out to the child’s family and all other members of our community who have lost a loved one during this terrible pandemic. It is our hope that we, as a community, take this time to remember those who have lost their lives, reach out to those who are grieving their loss, and come together to keep our community safe.”

The Spokane County Regional Health District did not immediately return Fox News’ request on Tuesday for comment on the child’s death.

At least three children 19 years of age or younger have died in the state to date, according to local news station KREM.

Washington state has confirmed more than 147,000 cases of COVID-19 and some 2,655 death, according to state health data.