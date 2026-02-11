James Van Der Beek shared colorectal cancer warning sign months before his death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prior to James Van Der Beek's death at age 48, the actor revealed the first warning sign of his colon cancer — and it’s one that did not seem alarming at the time.

The "Dawson’s Creek" actor's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed his passing in a social media post on Wednesday.

Following the announcement of his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024, Van Der Beek told Healthline in August that "there wasn’t any red flag or something glaring."

"I was healthy. I was doing the cold plunge," he said. "I was in amazing cardiovascular shape, and I had stage 3 cancer, and I had no idea."

The one symptom that he did experience was a change in bowel movements, which the actor chalked up to an effect of his coffee consumption.

"Before my diagnosis, I didn’t know much about colorectal cancer," Van Der Beek said. "I didn’t even realize the screening age [had] dropped to 45; I thought it was still 50."

He ultimately underwent a colonoscopy, which revealed that the actor had stage 3 colon cancer.

Professor Eitan Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., an oncologist and founder of The Suzanne Levy-Gertner Oncogenetics Unit at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, confirmed that changes in bowel habits is the primary red flag that should raise the suspicion of colorectal cancer.

Others include fatigue (linked to anemia), blood in stool, weight loss, loss of appetite and abdominal discomfort, as Friedman, who has not treated Van Der Beek, previously told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Erica Barnell, M.D., Ph.D., a physician-scientist at Washington University School of Medicine — and co-founder and chief medical officer at Geneoscopy — noted that Van Der Beek’s experience of having no "glaring" signs is common.

"Many colorectal cancers develop silently, without obvious symptoms," Barnell, who also did not treat the actor, previously told Fox News Digital. "By the time symptoms appear, the disease may already be advanced."

Symptoms are "especially worrisome" for those 45 and older who have at least one first-degree relative with colon cancer or other GI malignancies, and those with active inflammatory bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, added Friedman, who is also an advisory board member at SpotitEarly, a startup that offers an at-home breath test to detect early-stage cancer signals.

Early detection is key

The overall chance of an average-risk person getting colorectal cancer over a lifetime is 4% to 5%, according to Friedman.

"Colonoscopy at age 45 onwards, at five- to 10-year intervals, has been shown to lead to early detection of polyps that have the potential to become malignant, and to allow for their removal as an effective means of minimizing the risk of malignant transformation," he said.

Unfortunately, Barnell noted, "screening compliance in the U.S. remains below national targets, and gaps are widest in rural, low-income and minority communities."

To help close those gaps, she called for greater access to "accurate, noninvasive screening technologies," along with efforts to increase public awareness.

"Most people don’t like talking about bowel habits, but paying attention to changes can save your life," Barnell said. "Screening gives us the chance to find problems early — often before you feel sick — and that can make all the difference."

