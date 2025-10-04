Three common fruits can help Americans fall asleep faster and sleep better

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If counting sheep isn’t working, Americans may want to hit the fruit aisle next time they are at the grocery store.

Certain fruits packed with natural hormones and minerals can help people fall asleep. Board certified and licensed dietitian nutritionist Kendall Mackintosh told Fox News Digital that there are fruits that are "rich in melatonin and antioxidants that help regulate circadian rhythms and repair cells overnight."

Mackintosh, who also serves as a Global Wellness Forum council member, says she takes a broader view on USDA guidelines, adding she believes they should be updated.

"Nutrition isn’t just about calories — it’s about how food communicates with our body systems," said Mackintosh.

"This time of year, as we shift into fall with shorter days and less natural light, supporting melatonin naturally becomes even more important for sleep, mood, and metabolism," she added.

About 14.5% of Americans have trouble falling asleep "most days or every day" in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Tart Cherries

Tart cherries can help induce sleep by increasing the amount of melatonin, according to the Cleveland Clinic (CC). Melatonin is a natural hormone produced in the body by the brain’s pineal gland which partially controls the sleep-wake cycle.

Cherries also have tryptophan, which is an amino acid used in the production of serotonin and melatonin, according to the CC.

The type of cherry is important when it comes to aiding sleep.

Montmorency cherries are recommended as they are known for their tart and sour taste with high amounts of natural melatonin.

Kiwi

Mackintosh says Kiwi is also helpful for falling asleep.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found consuming kiwis "significantly improved" sleep quality and duration.

The four-week study done in 2024 followed the sleep and recovery of elite athletes.

It concluded there was an improvement of subjective sleep quality and daytime function.

Grapes

Registered dietitian Anthony DiMarino told the CC that grapes are good for potentially aiding sleep.

"Grapes do have a degree of melatonin in them," says DiMarino.

"So they’re a great evening snack. They don’t have a lot of calories, and they can potentially help you fall asleep," said DiMarino.

He says how grapes are consumed is essential to receiving benefits.

"What’s most important is that you choose an option closest to its natural form," said DiMarino.

He added that "instead of drinking grape juice or eating raisins, the original, unprocessed grape is where you’ll get the most nutrition."

Mackintosh says beyond diet, lifestyle is also important.

She suggests reducing evening blue light exposure from screens, keeping the bedroom cool and dark.

"Syncing your evening routine with the natural decrease in daylight are equally important lifestyle strategies. Together, these diet and lifestyle choices create the foundation for deeper rest, better resilience, and long-term vitality," said Mackintosh.