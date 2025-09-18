Trending bedtime hack said to improve sleep, but experts aren’t so sure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports many basic bodily functions.

It is important for a healthy heart, nerves, muscles and bones, and also helps to regulate calcium and blood sugar levels. The mineral is also vital for protein production, according to Harvard Health.

And now, a new trend on social media claims that magnesium can also promote better sleep, although experts warn that there is limited scientific evidence.

In particular, TikTokers have posted about the effects of magnesium lotion, oils and sprays to induce sleepiness when used on the bottoms of the feet.

One user (@gandyscraftcorner) posted a video that received nearly 20,000 likes with the caption, "POV: you start putting magnesium lotion on your feet every night before bed and suddenly your insulin and cortisol levels are balancing out … Sleep quality is better than ever and restless leg symptoms have disappeared."

Dr. Brendan Camp, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist, raised his doubts about the claims in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Camp said more research is necessary to determine whether applying magnesium-containing products on the skin increases magnesium levels, therefore promoting sleep.

"In addition, the skin on the plantar surface of the foot is very thick," he noted. "Much of the product that is applied is probably not absorbed systemically, but rather remains on the skin's surface."

In a separate interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Wendy Troxel, a Utah-based sleep psychologist at the RAND Corporation, commented that it’s "easy to see why magnesium lotion is tempting."

"Everyone is looking for that magic solution to support better sleep, especially when a product is trending or seems like a natural remedy," she said. "However, current scientific evidence does not support magnesium lotion as a sleep aid."

The research on magnesium's impact on sleep, whether taken orally or applied topically, is "limited and equivocal at best," according to Troxel.

The sleep expert hypothesized that the benefits of a foot massage as part of a nightly routine may contribute to sleepiness more than the actual lotion.

"Massage helps activate the body’s relaxation response and can make a real difference when winding down prior to bedtime," she said.

Healthy sleep foundations

Prioritizing the "evidence-based" foundations of sleep health is more important than following what’s on-trend, according to Troxel.

These foundations include having a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, avoiding technology use at night, and cultivating a cool, dark and quiet sleeping environment.

Tech use before bed can disrupt sleep due to its stimulating and "often addicting" content and light exposure, Troxel cautioned.

These foundations of sleep health are likely to work "much more reliably" than the "latest trends or miracle lotions," the expert said.

"What really matters is making your nighttime routine consistent and predictable, so your body and brain get clear signals that it’s time for sleep."

In addition to massage, Troxel suggested trying other methods to "calm a racing mind" at night, including a nightly gratitude practice, which can "shift your focus and promote relaxation."

A "scheduled worry exercise" can also be a powerful tool, she said. This involves setting a timer for 15 minutes and writing down every worrying thought that comes to mind until the time is up, then shutting the journal.

Studies show that this exercise can help prevent anxious ruminations and make it easier to transition into sleep.

For those who may be using a magnesium product to manage leg cramps or uncomfortable tingling sensations, Troxel warned that these symptoms may be a sign of restless legs syndrome, a clinical sleep disorder commonly associated with iron deficiency.

"Rather than reaching for magnesium lotion, which is not supported as an effective treatment, I suggest talking to your doctor about the symptoms and potentially screening for and getting treated with evidence-based approaches," she suggested.

"Addressing the underlying causes is a much better approach than experimenting with trending lotions or supplements."