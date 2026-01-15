Homeless encampment at center of health alert over rat-borne disease

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health officials are warning of a dangerous bacterial infection that has been detected at a homeless encampment in Berkeley, California.

Leptospirosis, which is caused by Leptospira bacteria, is a zoonotic infection that can be passed from animals to people.

The disease has been confirmed in multiple rats and dogs at the homeless encampments along Harrison Street near Eighth Street in West Berkeley, according to an alert from City of Berkeley Public Health.

SPACE EXPERIMENTS REVEAL NEW WAY TO FIGHT DRUG-RESISTANT SUPERBUGS, SCIENTISTS SAY

Rats and their urine are the primary vectors of the disease, officials warned. It can also be transmitted through contaminated soil or water exposed to infected animal urine.

"People or animals who touch or drink contaminated water or mud are potentially exposed to the bacteria," the alert stated. "The disease is transmitted to humans and animals when the contaminated water touches mucous membranes, such as eyes, nose, mouth or skin cuts. This disease is not spread in the air or by coughing or sneezing."

There is a higher risk after heavy rainfall, flooding or hurricanes, as this increases contact with infected water or soil.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Leptospirosis typically causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, headache, body aches, vomiting or nausea, according to the CDC. Infected people may also experience yellowed eyes or skin, rash, stomach pain or diarrhea.

Without antibiotic treatment, the disease can lead to serious illness, including kidney damage, liver failure, meningitis and difficulty breathing. In rare cases, it can be fatal to humans and animals, health officials say.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Illness usually begins between two and 30 days of exposure to the bacteria, per the CDC. People generally start feeling better within a few days or weeks, but recovery without treatment could take several months.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The presence of rats that are transmitting leptospirosis has made the area unsafe for human encampment conditions in the vicinity of Harrison Street encampments in the area generally bounded by San Pablo Avenue, Gilman Street, Codornices Creek and the railroad tracks," the alert stated.

The city has designated public health risk zones, with the Red Zone marking the highest risk area inside the encampment. Surrounding areas have been defined as the Yellow Zone, with an elevated but lower risk.

"The City’s Health Officer strongly recommends that encampment residents move out of the defined encampment ‘RED ZONE’ area as soon as possible and at least 1/3 of a mile away due to the public health risk caused by the rat infestation transmitting leptospirosis in the area," officials advised.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Residents in the area are encouraged to avoid contact with standing water and mud, use protective clothing, and monitor themselves and their pets for signs of illness.

Anyone who has been exposed or is experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.