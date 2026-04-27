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Healthcare

Rectal cancer deaths rising up to three times faster in specific age group, study finds

Adults aged 20 to 44 face mortality rates growing two to three times faster for rectal cancer than colon cancer

By Khloe Quill Fox News
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Colon cancer rates rise in young adults as medical experts scramble for answers Video

Colon cancer rates rise in young adults as medical experts scramble for answers

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie discusses the increase in colon cancer rates among young adults on ‘Special Report.’

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Rectal cancer deaths are rising at a significantly faster rate than colon cancer among younger Americans, a trend that researchers warn will continue to escalate without a shift in treatment.

Mortality rates for rectal cancer are growing two to three times faster than those for colon cancer among adults aged 20 to 44, according to a study to be presented at Digestive Disease Week 2026 in Chicago.

The data suggests that for older millennials, specifically those between the ages of 35 and 44, rectal cancer mortality is projected to escalate through 2035.

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"Colorectal cancer is no longer considered predominantly a disease of older adults," said lead author Mythili Menon Pathiyil, a gastroenterology fellow at SUNY Upstate Medical University. "Rectal cancer, especially, is becoming a growing problem in younger individuals."

The researchers analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) death records from 1999 to 2023. 

Female doctor asking questions to prostate cancer patient during consultation.

Hispanic adults and residents of Western states experienced the steepest increases in rectal cancer deaths. (Getty Images)

Using a machine learning model to project future trends, the team found that the mortality gap between the two types of cancer is widening across every demographic.

Hispanic adults and residents of Western states experienced the steepest increases in rectal cancer deaths, the study found.

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A primary concern raised by the research is the diagnostic delay often experienced by younger patients.

"Young people are being diagnosed with rectal cancers at increasingly younger ages — and often at more advanced, aggressive stages of disease," Rachel Gordon, M.D., a New York-based colorectal and general surgeon at Episcopal Health Services, told Fox News Digital.

Asian male doctor explaining colorectal cancer using large intestine model to elderly male patient

While older adults typically begin treatment within a month of symptoms appearing, it takes an average of seven months for young adults to move from first symptoms to treatment. (iStock)

"We’re seeing a combination of lifestyle and environmental exposures, including diet and changes in the gut microbiome, potentially playing a role," said Gordon, who was not involved in the study.

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Older adults tend to begin treatment within a month of symptoms starting — but young adults face an average seven-month delay before getting care.

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Pathiyil noted that primary care providers often dismiss red-flag symptoms in young people — such as rectal bleeding or changes in bowel habits — as benign conditions like hemorrhoids.

A patient visiting a primary care physician for a health checkup.

Experts say it’s most likely to worsen over time if we don’t change what we are doing right now. (iStock)

"If something doesn’t feel right, or if you experience symptoms such as rectal bleeding (bright red or dark), persistent changes in bowel habits (including diarrhea or constipation), narrow stools, a feeling of incomplete bowel emptying, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss or fatigue, it’s important to see your doctor promptly," Gordon advised.

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The findings suggest that current screening strategies may need to be reevaluated, according to Pathiyil.

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"Our study shows that rectal cancer is driving much of the increase in colorectal cancers," she added. 

"It’s likely to worsen over time if we don’t change what we are doing right now."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

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