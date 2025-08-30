Expand / Collapse search
Health

New 'clear protein' hack muscles in as latest trend in the battle of the bulge

Whey protein isolate products offer juice-like alternative to creamy shakes

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Doctor reveals how protein supports longevity and healthy aging Video

Doctor reveals how protein supports longevity and healthy aging

Physician and wellness influencer Gabrielle Lyon joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to explain why protein is critical for maintaining a strong, healthy body.

Protein is popping up in everything from popcorn and tortilla chips to coffee and ice cream, and now a new form is flexing for attention.

High-protein grocery items have surged in popularity over the past year, with shoppers seeking products that support muscle repair, immune function and metabolism. Long a staple in fitness circles, protein shakes — typically made from whey concentrate and coming in flavors like chocolate, vanilla and peanut butter — offer a creamy, milkshake-like way to pack in the nutrients.

Now muscling its way into the supplement spotlight is clear protein, which is made from whey protein isolate and comes in ready-to-drink bottles or powders that turn water into brightly colored, juice-like beverages.

TRYING TO EAT MORE PROTEIN? DON'T OVERLOOK THIS SWEET SURPRISE

Searches for "clear protein" on The Vitamin Shoppe’s website were up 11% in July, according to the company, marking the seventh straight month it has been ranked as a top search term.

A young woman drinking a brightly colored protein shake after a workout

Some people prefer clear protein because it’s a lighter, refreshing alternative to creamy shakes. (iStock)

Ready-to-drink brands like Isopure Protein Water, Premier Protein Clear and Ryse already line store shelves, and flavored isolate powders from Alani Nu, Ghost and Transparent Labs offer mix options in lemonade, tropical punch and other fruit-forward varieties.

CUTTING OUT ONE FOOD TYPE COULD NEARLY DOUBLE WEIGHT LOSS, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

"It addresses a gap in the market for consumers who want high protein without the heaviness," registered dietitian-nutritionist Lauren Manaker recently told Vogue magazine. "It’s also visually appealing … and fits well with the push for lighter, on-the-go health products."

Whey protein isolate tends to be lower in fat, carbohydrates, calories and lactose compared to concentrate, making it a strong option for those with digestive issues. It also boasts a higher concentration of protein by weight.

Yet both isolate and concentrate typically deliver 20 to 25 grams of protein per serving, according to Lena Beal, a cardiovascular dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

A man makes a protein shake in a small blender bottle as a supplement for muscle building and weight loss

Whey isolate has more protein with less fat, carbs and lactose, while concentrate is creamier and less processed. (iStock)

Both forms are quickly absorbed compared to slower-digesting proteins like casein or plant-based blends, though some experts say isolate offers a slight edge in post-workout absorption due to its purity.

"Clear protein isn’t necessarily healthier by default," Beal told Today.com. "It’s the same protein just in a lighter format."

And the product itself isn’t new, she said. Isolate-based clear protein has been used in hospitals for years, especially to help patients meet their nutritional needs when food intake is limited.

Despite the trend, experts warn that clear protein often contains added artificial flavorings and sweeteners, since it lacks the fats and sugars that help flavor traditional powders. It can also be more expensive.

People doing exercises in a group, lifting weights in plank position

Protein shakes can play a big role in recovery and muscle building after a workout. (iStock)

"Until we have more data to prove otherwise, neither is inherently better," Manaker said. "It’s all about what fits your goals and lifestyle."

The recommended dietary allowance for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight for healthy adults. Many experts, however, recommend more for athletes, older adults and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Because both provide essential amino acids, Manaker said they can be great options for those looking to increase their protein intake. 

"It’s all about what fits your goals and lifestyle," she said.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

