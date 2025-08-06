Mosquito-borne virus spreading through China causes high fever, joint pain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mosquito-borne virus has led to a widespread outbreak in China, sparking concerns about global impact.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 alert for an outbreak of chikungunya virus in the Guangdong Province, where health officials have reported more than 7,000 cases as of Wednesday, per the AP.

The virus spreads when a mosquito feeds on an infected person and then bites another person.

There are efforts underway to control the mosquitoes spreading the virus, including the use of nets, insecticide and drones, the report stated.

Chikungunya cases have also been spreading throughout Europe, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Since the beginning of 2025, approximately 240,000 CHIKVD cases and 90 deaths have been reported in 16 countries and territories, including the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe, the health agency reported in July.

There have been no confirmed locally acquired cases in the U.S. since 2019, according to CDC data.

Symptoms and risks

Common symptoms of chikungunya include high fever and joint pain, according to Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst.

They usually begin between three and seven days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Some people may also experience headache, joint swelling, rash and muscle pain, the CDC stated.

In most cases, symptoms abate within a week, but some may suffer from severe joint pain for months or years after infection.

"Occasionally, neurological complications arise, including encephalitis (swelling of the brain)," Siegel cautioned.

People at highest risk of severe illness include adults 65 and older, newborns and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease or diabetes, the CDC said.

Chikungunya is rarely fatal.

Stopping the spread

The chikungunya virus is not transmitted among humans, and cannot be spread through physical contact, coughing or sneezing, the CDC stated.

While there have been cases of chikungunya in Southeast Asia, the high volume in Southern China is new, Siegel noted.

"China's strategy for containment is also very restrictive and draconian, and won't likely work," he told Fox News Digital.

The country has shared plans to use drones to seek out standing water where mosquitoes breed, as well as spraying parks, public places and even people with insect repellents, the doctor said.

"Officials are going door to door dressed in red vests and fining or arresting anyone who has still water," Siegel said, citing a New York Times report.

"They are also quarantining sick people in the hospital for a week under mosquito netting."

Another tactic is using elephant mosquitoes, which produce larvae that eat the Aedes mosquitoes that spread the virus, Siegel added.

"None of this is likely to work, as people live too close together and these mosquitoes breed easily," he said.

Prevention and treatment

There are not currently any specific medications to treat chikungunya virus.

The best way to keep the virus at bay is to prevent mosquito bites, according to experts.

Recommended prevention strategies include using EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, keeping screens on windows, using mosquito netting if sleeping outside, and treating clothing and gear with 0.5% permethrin (a synthetic chemical used primarily as an insecticide).

Two vaccines are available in the U.S. — a live-attenuated vaccine (IXCHIQ) and a virus-like particle vaccine (VIMKUNYA), which may be recommended for higher-risk travelers who plan to visit places where the virus is prevalent, the CDC stated.

Travelers should speak with a healthcare provider to determine whether they are candidates for the vaccine.