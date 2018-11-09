Mom, daughter give birth hours apart in same hospital

A Georgia family is celebrating the arrival of their two youngest members after a mother and her daughter welcomed a boy and a girl within hours of each other at the same hospital.

Amanda Stephens, 40, gave birth to son Landon Cash at 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday, with his niece, Aubree Nicole, entering the world at 12:10 p.m. the same day, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

In side-by-side photos, Stephens is pictured holding son Landon, while her daughter, Haley Buxton, 24, holds baby Aubree.

The babies arrived at Tanner Medical Center in Carrolton, where staff say all four family members are doing well. The hospital said it’s the first time they've had a mother and daughter deliver on the same day, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.