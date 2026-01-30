Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Newsletter

Kids need snow days, not more screen time, doctors say amid winter storms

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ Doctors say good old-fashioned snow days benefit kids' health

→ Deadly cancer risk spikes with certain levels of alcohol consumption

Sleep timing could increase heart attack or stroke risk, study suggests

Children sled riding

Snow days shouldn’t be seen as "lost time," one expert said, noting that they help regulate the nervous system, improve mood, and allow kids to return to school more focused and refreshed.  (iStock)

On the lookout

→ Men face hidden heart risk years earlier than women, study suggests

→ Women face invisible skin struggle in midlife: "Too young for wrinkles, too old for pimples"

Dermatologist shares skin struggles many women face during menopause Video

Conversation starters

→ Viral videos show ripped gym bros collapsing during Pilates workouts

→ Men's underwear and fertility risks go viral as doctors push back on claims

→ "High January" fuels cannabis boom as experts flag some serious health dangers

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Quote of the week

"The less you drink, the better."

→ Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel said he agrees with shifting alcohol guidelines, because any set standard sends an "unintentional message that some amount of alcohol is safe."

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue