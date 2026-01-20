Men's underwear and fertility risks go viral as doctors push back on claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Men are swapping out their underwear over growing concerns about fertility and hormone health.

The movement has been happening online, as some men are attempting to swap out their polyester shorts and undergarments for cotton, wool and other organic materials.

They are avoiding synthetic fabrics over concerns about microplastics, "forever chemicals" and a potential link to infertility, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Recent studies have suggested that microplastics — most often found in the environment, air, water and food — can carry pollutants into the human organs and cause health complications, such as cancer, inflammation, cardiovascular issues and cell damage.

As more organic underwear brands for men surface and grow in popularity, these concerns have also been fueled by conversations on social media and podcasts.

Dr. Paul Turek, a reproductive urologist and microsurgeon in California, told the Journal that "microplastic conversations are constant now."

Although he advises his patients to reduce plastic exposure, Turek said he has yet to see research to validate these concerns.

Dr. Jaime Knopman, director of fertility preservation at CCRM Fertility New York and author of "Own Your Fertility," told Fox News Digital that "theoretically," wearing briefs can pose a fertility risk, but not just because of the material.

"While a change in underwear could help improve fertility, it is rarely the sole cause of infertility."

"The tight fit can raise the temperature of a man’s testes, which could reduce sperm quality and quantity, causing a decline in fertility," she said. "However, in my experience, I have not found a direct correlation between wearing briefs and a patient’s fertility."

Knopman added that she hasn’t seen changes in patients who have switched underwear material or style.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Alex Robles of Columbia University Fertility Center in New York echoed that there is "no strong evidence that specific fabrics alone have a meaningful impact on male fertility."

"With that said, higher scrotal temperatures from any source (heat exposure, tight clothing, prolonged sitting or cycling) have been linked to reduced semen quality in some studies," he said.

"Switching underwear alone rarely causes meaningful changes in fertility. However, some men may see small improvements in sperm quality if they move away from very tight styles that increase heat production and retention."

Reducing risk

If a male patient has an abnormal semen analysis, Knopman said she always suggests making some lifestyle modifications to improve sperm health, including sleep, diet and exercise (in addition to seeing a urologist).

"Throwing a change of underwear into the mix couldn’t hurt, but it's nearly impossible to determine if a semen analysis is irregular because of a man’s underwear choices," she said. "Therefore, while a change in underwear could help improve fertility, it is rarely the sole cause of infertility."

Knopman emphasized that fertility is "not just a female problem," and that modifications in lifestyle choices should apply to both men and women.

"If a male patient tells me he is riding a bike for two hours a day or spending an hour in a hot bath, I am going to tell him to cut that out," she said. "While it may not be the reason for his sperm troubles, modifying his lifestyle can’t hurt."

"Just like I tell my female patients, you can’t blame yourself for your infertility," she went on. "Most habits in life are totally fine as long as they are in moderation."

Robles advised men to choose comfortable, non-restrictive underwear, avoid excessive heat exposure, increase food variety, and reduce exposure to toxins, including smoking and excessive alcohol.

"The biggest drivers of male fertility decline are age, obesity, smoking, heat exposure, environmental toxins and underlying medical conditions," he said. "If you are struggling with a fertility issue, I recommend seeing a fertility specialist."