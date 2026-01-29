'High January’ fuels cannabis boom as experts flag some serious health dangers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The popularity of cannabis continues to rise in 2026, with statistics showing that around 15% of Americans are current users, and more than 22% have used it sometime in the past year.

As more people cut out alcohol amid the Dry January trend, dispensaries have reported a surge in marijuana sales, leading to what some industry insiders and media outlets have dubbed "High January."

While the drug has been touted for potential medical benefits — including pain relief, reduced anxiety and improved sleep — experts have warned about health risks associated with cannabis use.

"There’s a widespread belief that marijuana is ‘natural’ and therefore harmless," Corey Gamberg, a mental health and addiction specialist who serves as executive director of the Rockland Recovery Center and Massachusetts Center for Addiction, told Fox News Digital.

"In reality, today’s products are far more potent than in previous decades, and we’re seeing very real mental, emotional and physical consequences in clinical settings every day."

Trent Carter, a board-certified nurse practitioner, addiction recovery expert and founder of Renew Health, an outpatient treatment center in New Mexico, noted that marijuana has become a more commonly accepted substance — but he has seen some negative effects in his own patients.

"As time went on, I discovered that the vast majority used marijuana to treat a number of mental and physical issues, only to induce a litany of other symptoms as a result," he shared with Fox News Digital.

Mental health impacts

Gamberg cautioned about marijuana’s effects on people with underlying anxiety, depression or trauma histories.

"Some users initially feel calmer, but honestly, we often see increased anxiety, panic symptoms, emotional blunting, and in some cases paranoia or psychosis," he told Fox News Digital. "For vulnerable people, marijuana can certainly worsen mental health rather than relieve it."

This can be particularly risky with today’s cannabis products that contain high levels of THC, added Gamberg.

A recent study from Truveta, a health data company that aggregates de-identified electronic health records from a large network of U.S. health systems, found that emergency department visits for cannabis-induced mental health disorders rose nearly 50% between 2019 and 2020 and remained elevated through 2023.

"While people with mental health conditions are more likely to use cannabis, evidence also suggests cannabis use may be linked to earlier onset of certain psychiatric disorders," Brianna Cartwright, principal research analyst for Truveta, noted in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Brain function and motivation

Regular marijuana use affects all areas of brain function, including attention span, memory and motivation, according to Gamberg.

"Clinically, we see people describe feeling ‘stuck’ — less emotionally responsive, less driven and less engaged with life," he said. "This can interfere with work, relationships and recovery from other mental health conditions."

Gamberg warned that the developing brain is especially sensitive to THC.

"Early and frequent marijuana use is linked to long-term changes in cognition, emotional regulation, and increased risk of severe substance use disorders later in life," he told Fox News Digital. "This is one of the most concerning trends we see in treatment."

Heart health effects

Recent studies have suggested that marijuana users may face an elevated risk of heart attack and stroke.

A meta-analysis by French researchers, published in the journal Heart, reviewed multiple studies of more than 400 million patients to assess the link between cannabis and major adverse cardiovascular events.

The results noted a significant increase in risk of major cardiovascular events, including a 29% higher likelihood of heart attack, 20% higher risk of stroke and twice the chances of cardiovascular death.

The danger was highest for people who used cannabis at least once a week.

Sleep disturbances

While marijuana’s mild sedating and relaxing effects can sometimes help people who have difficulty falling asleep, experts say there are several important things to consider before using it as a sleep aid.

"THC suppresses rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, disrupting normal sleep architecture and interfering with essential processes such as neural plasticity, memory consolidation and emotional regulation," said Chelsie Rohrscheib, a neuroscientist and sleep specialist at Wesper in New York.

"This leads to chronic REM sleep deprivation and eventual REM rebound when marijuana use is discontinued."

Clinical research has also linked chronic use of marijuana with decreased deep sleep and higher rates of sleep fragmentation, Wesper noted.

"So, while using marijuana may initially improve sleep quality, it should not be used long term," she concluded.

Gamberg agreed that marijuana can disrupt "healthy sleep architecture."

"Over time, users often experience poorer sleep quality, vivid dreams or nightmares during withdrawal, and increased reliance on marijuana just to fall asleep," he said.

Cannabis use disorder

There is a widespread misconception that cannabis is not addictive and that it cannot lead to a substance use disorder, according to Nicole Short, clinical psychologist and assistant professor of psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who focuses on cannabis use disorder.

"This is untrue — it is possible to become physiologically dependent on cannabis and it is possible to develop a cannabis use disorder," she told Fox News Digital. "There is always a risk of addiction related to cannabis use, and it is difficult to treat once it is developed."

Approximately 30% of people who use the substance develop cannabis use disorder, a clinical condition marked by an inability to stop using it despite significant negative effects, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include cravings, unsuccessful quit attempts, tolerance and withdrawal. Stopping can lead to irritability, insomnia, anxiety and mood changes, according to Gamberg.

Regulatory moves

In December 2025, President Trump issued an executive order calling for marijuana to be changed from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which would mean it has an accepted medical use and lower potential for abuse.

The executive order cited a 2023 FDA review that found scientific support for the use of medical marijuana to treat pain, anorexia and nausea/vomiting.

"The reality is that the United States's treatment of cannabis as a Schedule I substance is inconsistent with its medical value and potential for addiction compared to other substances," Riana Durrett, director of the Cannabis Policy Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told Fox News Digital.

"The president's executive order strongly supports research, which can help with misconceptions about cannabis, whether that is a misguided belief that it cures anxiety or support for further research into cannabis as a treatment for pain," she went on.

"The one thing everyone should agree on is that more research and evidence-based policymaking is needed in this area."

Effects may vary

Dr. Dustin Sulak, an integrative physician and co-founder of Healer, a cannabinoid wellness company based in Maine, noted that the effects of cannabis on the brain and body are not the same for everyone.

"They vary significantly based on dose, potency, age and pattern of use," he told Fox News Digital. "Much of the public confusion around cannabis comes from treating all exposure as the same."

Sulak agreed that high doses can have negative effects on attention, memory, anxiety, sleep and heart health, but noted that low-dose, orally administered cannabinoids "used intentionally" in adults and older adults have shown to have benefits.

"These include improved quality of life, better sleep, reduced anxiety, better pain control, improved appetite, and in many cases, reduced reliance on higher-risk medications," he said.

"Any discussion of cannabis' effects on mental health, heart health and sleep should distinguish between high-potency recreational use and low-dose, medically guided use. Without that distinction, conclusions can be misleading."

Carter emphasized that people deserve access to "objective, forthright information" about marijuana and its impact on well-being.

"The conversation surrounding cannabis cannot be laced with fear-mongering, judgment or misinformation, and at the same time, users should be aware that a substance capable of altering the brain may come with a cost, especially with consistent use," he added.

Anyone who is experiencing negative health effects of cannabis should see a medical professional for help.