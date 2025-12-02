GLP-1 drugs may reach fewer than one in 10 people who need them, experts predict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its official guidance on the use of GLP-1 drugs for treating obesity.

GLP-1 drugs are medications that mimic the natural hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which are most commonly used for type 2 diabetes and medical weight loss.

The first guideline, released on Dec. 1, aims to address the "growing global health challenge of obesity," WHO wrote in a press release.

Obesity affects more than one billion people globally and was associated with 3.7 million deaths. The number of people with obesity is expected to double by 2030.

While GLP-1 medications were added to the WHO’s Essential Medicines List for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups in September 2025, the new guideline adds two key "conditional recommendations" for people with obesity.

"GLP-1 therapies may be used by adults, but excluding pregnant women, for the long-term treatment of obesity," the first condition states.

"While the efficacy of these therapies in treating obesity and improving metabolic and other outcomes was evident, the recommendation is conditional due to limited data on their long-term efficacy and safety, maintenance and discontinuation, their current costs, inadequate health-system preparedness and potential equity implications."

The second condition allows "intensive behavioral interventions," including healthy diets, regular physical activity and support from health professionals, to be offered to adults with obesity who are prescribed a GLP-1, as part of a "comprehensive approach."

The price of health

In addition to the health impacts, the cost of obesity is projected to hit $3 trillion annually by 2030. The WHO’s guideline attempts to reduce "skyrocketing" health costs associated with management of the condition and other complications.

The WHO guideline emphasized the importance of fair access to GLP-1 therapies.

"Without deliberate policies, access to these therapies could exacerbate existing health disparities," they wrote. "WHO calls for urgent action on manufacturing, affordability and system readiness to meet global needs."

Despite the "rapid expansion" of GLP-1 production, the health agency revealed that by 2030, these therapies are predicted to reach less than 10% of people who could benefit from them.

"The guideline calls on the global community to consider strategies to expand access, such as pooled procurement, tiered pricing and voluntary licensing among others," WHO stated.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, wrote in a statement addressing the guideline that obesity is a "major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably."

"Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care," he said. "While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms."

The agency added that obesity is a "complex, chronic disease" that is a driver of other illnesses like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

While GLP-1 therapies alone won’t solve the obesity problem, these therapies represent the "first efficacious treatment option for adults," WHO stated.

The organization stressed that obesity requires creating healthier environments to promote wellness and prevent obesity, protecting high-risk individuals through screening and early interventions and ensuring lifelong access to healthcare.