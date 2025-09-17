Weight loss drugs could add years to Americans' lives, researchers project

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study has discovered that drugs for diabetes and weight loss could significantly reduce mortality for Americans.

Researchers at Swiss Re, a reinsurance company in Zurich, Switzerland, released estimations that GLP-1 drugs could lead to a 6.4% reduction in all-cause mortality in the U.S. by 2045.

In the U.K., more than a 5% reduction in mortality was projected over the same 20 years.

The U.S. and U.K. share high obesity rates and a "strong uptake" in GLP-1 drugs, the researchers noted in a press release.

America has the world’s highest obesity rate, as more than 40% of the adult population is obese. About 30% of U.K. adults are obese.

Obesity is one factor that has "stalled progress in life expectancy," as it is linked to 70% of the leading causes of death in high-income countries, according to the researchers. These causes include heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s and many cancers.

"By improving baseline risk factors, GLP-1 drugs may contribute to mortality improvements over time, saving millions from premature death," the researchers commented.

To maximize the benefits of GLP-1 medications, individuals should also implement lifestyle changes that support "long-term health improvements," the experts advised.

Without sustainable changes, like diet and exercise, weight regain and rebound effects are common, studies show.

Paul Murray, Swiss Re's CEO of Life & Health Reinsurance, commented on these findings in a press release, noting that GLP-1 drugs hold "significant promise to help us beat the obesity epidemic."

"Our research underscores that the full benefit will come from going beyond medication," he wrote. "As insurers, we are in a position to build partnerships, support policy and encourage people to make meaningful lifestyle changes with a focus on prevention."

Murray added, "If we get this right, we can strengthen the insurance safety net and contribute to people living longer, healthier lives."

Recent research has revealed that GLP-1 medications can improve a variety of conditions beyond weight loss and diabetes.

These include heart, kidney, liver and skin conditions, as well as arthritis, cognitive decline, addiction and even certain cancers.

Triple board-certified weight loss physician Dr. Sue Decotiis, who is based in New York, confirmed in an interview with Fox News Digital how patients have experienced an improvement in various conditions while on these medications.

Fat cells, which are burned by an increase in insulin from GLP-1 drugs, produce cytokines that are responsible for inflammation in the body, potentially leading to autoimmune disease, cancer and other issues, according to the expert.

"By reducing the volume of fat cells in the body, we reduce all these inflammatory cytokines," she said. "And that's why we see a lot of the effects that we see."

"It's important to do it the right way and really treat these drugs with respect, treat your body with respect, and understand that this is a wonderful tool if it's used the right way."