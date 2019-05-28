Expand / Collapse search
Children's Health
Published

Home Depot employees in Georgia build walker for boy, 2, with hypotonia

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Two-year-old Logan Moore needed help to walk, and thanks to Home Depot employees in Cedartown, Ga., he can now do so on his own.

Logan has hypotonia, a condition in which a person has low muscle tone resulting in reduced muscle strength and which affects motor skills like walking.

Two-year-old Logan Moore with some of the Home Depot employees who built his walker (Facebook/Jeffrey Anderson)

According to Fox 26, Logan's parents were worried their insurance wouldn’t cover their son’s walker. But when they went to their local Home Depot last week to get the parts to build Logan’s walker themselves, they got a gift from the staff instead.

Store employee Jeffrey Anderson described on Facebook how he and his colleagues built the walker for the Moore family out of PVC pipe while telling Logan and his parents to "go and enjoy ice cream and come back in a [sic] hour."

“Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile on his face,” Anderson added.

They also did it for free.

Anderson wrote: “When the family tried to pay us we said no way this one is on us.”

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.