Home Depot employees in Georgia build walker for boy, 2, with hypotonia

Two-year-old Logan Moore needed help to walk, and thanks to Home Depot employees in Cedartown, Ga., he can now do so on his own.

INJURED BALD EAGLE RESCUED FROM FLOODWATERS AFTER BECOMING TRAPPED

Logan has hypotonia, a condition in which a person has low muscle tone resulting in reduced muscle strength and which affects motor skills like walking.

According to Fox 26, Logan's parents were worried their insurance wouldn’t cover their son’s walker. But when they went to their local Home Depot last week to get the parts to build Logan’s walker themselves, they got a gift from the staff instead.

COLORADO DAD CONVERTS DAUGHTER'S WHEELCHAIR INTO MINI-POLICE CRUISER

Store employee Jeffrey Anderson described on Facebook how he and his colleagues built the walker for the Moore family out of PVC pipe while telling Logan and his parents to "go and enjoy ice cream and come back in a [sic] hour."

“Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile on his face,” Anderson added.

They also did it for free.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anderson wrote: “When the family tried to pay us we said no way this one is on us.”

Click for more from FOX 26.