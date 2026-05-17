Fitness influencer says one simple habit can help anyone get back in shape

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Fitness influencer and trainer Mark Langowski, known on social media as @bodybymark, hosted a pushup and plank competition in New York City this week, where he urged the public to get up and get moving.

On his platform of nearly two million Instagram followers, Langowski asks fit people to share their workout routines. He was able to meet more in-shape New Yorkers at his Washington Square Park meet-up, in partnership with Oikos yogurt on May 12.

A male and a female winner who achieved the most pushups or held a plank the longest were gifted $500 each.

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Besides the cash prize, the inspiration was to get more people moving, Langowski shared during an interview with Fox News Digital.

"[It’s] a way to encourage strength and overall fitness in New York City and all around the country," he said.

"We got together and we're doing a plank competition, pushup competition. We had a guy just do 111 pushups. We're just getting people moving."

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Langowski said the attributes of a great competitor include strength, humility and confidence.

"The people who ... did the most, they didn't say they were going to do the most," he said. "And there were other people who said they could do 150, and they did 70."

Having a bit of humility helps make a good competitor, the trainer added.

Pushups and planks mark a "good general baseline" for measuring fitness level, according to Langowski. Some other basics include pull-ups, squats and endurance challenges, like running a mile — the kind of basics included in an elementary school fitness assessment.

For those who haven't yet mastered these basics but want to get in better shape, Langowski shared some advice on how to get started.

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"Get with a trainer or someone who knows how to progress you," he advised. "A lot of people are like, 'I can't do a pushup, so I'm never going to do one.’ That's not the way."

Langowski recommends starting with pushups on your knees or against a wall, then gradually progressing to standard pushups by moving onto your toes and lowering yourself fully to the ground before pushing back up.

"You'll be surprised after you do that for a couple weeks, a couple months, a couple years – you're going to be able to do a lot," he said. "Nobody was born being able to do 111 pushups. They put in the work and they started somewhere."

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The trainer noted that in addition to practicing, it's just as important to give the body rest and to support muscle growth with proper protein intake and an overall healthy diet.

But perhaps the most crucial step toward getting in shape, according to Langowski, is having the motivation to get started

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"I know that's easy for me to say – I've been in fitness and been relatively fit most of my life," he said. "And I know a lot of people are sitting on the couch and they either feel sorry for themselves or they're going through a tough time … You’ve just got to get out there."

The trainer suggested starting with a simple walk — even just around the block — with no gym equipment required.

"You don't need an expensive gym membership to get in good shape," he said. "Most of the people that I stop on the street, they don't have a gym membership at all. They do it in their living room."

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"And that's where you can do the exercises I mentioned – the squats, the lunges, the pushups," Langowski went on.

"So, I would encourage people just to start, but also to get some friends or get a trainer, someone to support you and do it safely."