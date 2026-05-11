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Children's Health

Pediatricians group stands up for kids' rapidly shrinking recess time: 'Very powerful benefit'

Pediatricians say recess boosts focus, social skills and physical activity

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Recess may look like downtime, but pediatricians say cutting it could cost kids far more than a few minutes on the playground.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released updated guidance for the first time in more than a decade that urges schools to protect recess, highlighting that the unstructured break delivers major benefits for kids' health, learning and behavior.

"It has a very powerful benefit if it’s used to the fullest," said Dr. Robert Murray, a lead author of the new guidance, which was published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say recess helps students reset between lessons, improving focus and memory. It also gives kids time to build social skills, boost confidence and stay physically active, a key factor as 1 in 5 U.S. children and teens struggle with obesity.

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Students playing ball during recess at St. Agnes Elementary School in Phoenix

Students play ball during recess at St. Agnes Elementary School in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 3, 2020. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Despite those benefits, recess time has been shrinking for years. Since the mid-2000s, up to 40% of school districts have reduced or eliminated it, according to data from the Springboard to Active Schools group and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The group is pushing schools to reverse that trend, recommending at least 20 minutes of daily recess and multiple breaks. It further warned against using it as punishment.

Whittier Elementary School students playing outside during recess in Mesa, Arizona

Whittier Elementary School students enjoy recess in Mesa, Ariz., on Oct. 18, 2022. (Matt York/AP)

"If the child is disruptive or rude and disrespectful, recess is one of the things that teachers use to punish kids," Murray said, noting that those students often need it most.

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Doctors also stress that recess isn’t just for younger children. As screen time rises, older students need time to unplug, move and recharge.

A multi-ethnic group of elementary school students playing tag outside on grass

A multi-ethnic group of elementary school students play tag outside on the grass during recess. (iStock)

"As kids get older, they’re more on their screens," said Dr. Lauren Fiechtner, a pediatric specialist. "So it’s really helpful, I think, for outdoor activity and recess to be happening. Recess is great. We all kind of need recess."

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In other countries such as Denmark, Japan and the United Kingdom, students already get more frequent breaks, often after every 45 to 50 minutes of instruction. Experts say this model could help U.S. schools improve both learning and student well-being.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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