Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Newsletter

Alternative cancer treatments see spike after Joe Rogan podcast episode

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ Joe Rogan podcast appearance tied to rise in demand for alternative cancer treatment

Hantavirus fears spark COVID flashbacks, but experts note major difference

Split photo of Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson.

Actor Mel Gibson claimed on Joe Rogan's podcast that a version of Ivermectin prescriptions treated three of his friends' cancer. (James Gilbert/Getty Images; Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Slimming secrets

→ Celebrity chef reveals No. 1 mistake sabotaging weight loss

→ Experimental obesity drug outperforms traditional weight-loss treatments

Brain boosters

→ Simple body movement could help brain 'clean itself,' researchers find

Alzheimer’s risk slashed by eating more of common food, study suggests

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

On the lookout

→ Andes virus linked to cruise ship deaths raises concern over human-to-human spread

→ Common health condition gets new name after global experts call current term ‘inaccurate’

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue