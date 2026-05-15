Alternative cancer treatments see spike after Joe Rogan podcast episode

Top stories
→ Joe Rogan podcast appearance tied to rise in demand for alternative cancer treatment
→ Hantavirus fears spark COVID flashbacks, but experts note major difference
Slimming secrets
→ Celebrity chef reveals No. 1 mistake sabotaging weight loss
→ Experimental obesity drug outperforms traditional weight-loss treatments
Brain boosters
→ Simple body movement could help brain 'clean itself,' researchers find
→ Alzheimer’s risk slashed by eating more of common food, study suggests
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On the lookout
→ Andes virus linked to cruise ship deaths raises concern over human-to-human spread
→ Common health condition gets new name after global experts call current term ‘inaccurate’