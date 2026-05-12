Cruise passenger shows life inside Nebraska quarantine after hantavirus exposure scare

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One of the passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship posted video showing his quarantine room at the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha as officials monitor a hantavirus outbreak tied to the voyage.

Jake Rosmarin, a passenger currently under quarantine, has been documenting his experience on social media, posting videos from both the ship and the medical facility. Fox News Digital has not independently verified the video.

Health officials have said the passengers are being monitored out of caution after potential exposure to Andes virus, a type of hantavirus, and have emphasized that the risk to the public remains low.

In one recent clip, Rosmarin showed his room, which included a wall-mounted hand sanitizer, a thermometer and other health provisions. The room also featured a stationary bike.

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"I can have stuff sent here for the duration of my stay, so I'm definitely going to be getting some things for me to feel more at home and more comfortable," Rosmarin said.

He added that he plans to continue sharing updates in the coming days and said he is currently feeling "well."

Rosmarin also said he has not tested positive for hantavirus.

The footage shows conditions inside the quarantine unit as health officials monitor passengers for potential exposure following the outbreak.

CDC SPELLS OUT NEXT STEPS AFTER AMERICANS EXPOSED TO HANTAVIRUS ON CRUISE SHIP

Health officials have said passengers may be allowed to leave the Nebraska facility before a 42-day monitoring period ends if they meet certain conditions, including remaining symptom-free and being able to safely isolate at home.

Officials will also evaluate whether individuals can maintain contact with local health departments and quickly access testing or medical care if symptoms develop.

Of the 18 individuals transported to the U.S. after the outbreak, 16 are in Nebraska and two are in Atlanta. Most are in quarantine, while one individual was placed in a biocontainment unit after an earlier test result.

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Officials have emphasized that the risk to the general public remains low, noting that the Andes variant of hantavirus does not spread easily and typically requires prolonged, close contact with a symptomatic individual.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.