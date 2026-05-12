Name of common medical condition could be misleading patients, experts warn

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Polycystic-ovarian syndrome (PCOS) – a common women’s hormonal condition – has been renamed to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS).

The revised name was introduced in a paper penned by women’s health experts from around the globe, which was then published in The Lancet medical journal. The name change was reportedly presented at the European Congress of Endocrinology today in Prague.

The authors stated that the term PCOS is "inaccurate," as it implies that the condition is based solely on ovarian cysts, when it also involves a wider mix of hormonal, metabolic and ovarian issues.

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This misinterpretation could lead to delayed diagnosis, fragmented care and stigma, the experts noted.

The international group chose PMOS in collaboration with 56 academic, clinical and patient organizations, gathering input from more than 14,000 people with the condition as well as health professionals worldwide.

PMOS was chosen for its description of affecting multiple hormones, metabolism and ovarian function.

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The authors noted that a global implementation strategy is underway to change the disease classification, as well as education and alignment with health systems.

What is PCOS?

PCOS, now known as PMOS, affects one in eight women and is being diagnosed more frequently among American females.

The condition causes a variety of symptoms, such as irregular periods, weight gain, extra body hair growth, acne and difficulty becoming or staying pregnant, according to experts.

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PCOS is also linked to chronic inflammation, which can then worsen insulin resistance, per to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

In some cases, a woman with PCOS does not make enough hormones to ovulate, which can cause the ovaries to develop cysts. These cysts may rupture, causing abdominal pain, nausea or bleeding.

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These cysts make hormones called androgens, which can cause problems with a woman’s menstrual cycle and lead to PCOS symptoms, Johns Hopkins stated.

There is no cure for PCOS, but some medications may help with symptoms.