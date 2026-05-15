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Hantavirus

Possible hantavirus case under investigation in upstate New York; no connection to deadly cruise ship outbreak

Health officials say there is no risk to the general public from a 'suspected' case in Ontario County

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
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WHO official says hantavirus outbreak is very well-contained Video

WHO official says hantavirus outbreak is very well-contained

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel details federal monitoring of 18 American passengers after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship on ‘The Story.’

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A "suspected" hantavirus case in upstate New York is being investigated, according to the Ontario County Public Health Department (OCPHD) based in Canandaigua.

The department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that it is currently "investigating a suspected locally acquired hantavirus case."

"There is NO connection to the cruise ship outbreak, and there is no risk to the general public," OCPHD officials wrote.

The investigation comes as global health officials continue monitoring a rare hantavirus outbreak tied to the MV Hondius luxury cruise ship that has sickened multiple passengers and crew members and left three people dead.

AMERICAN EVACUATED FROM CRUISE SHIP TESTS POSITIVE FOR HANTAVIRUS, ANOTHER HAS SYMPTOMS, HHS CONFIRMS

As of May 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) said 11 hantavirus cases had been identified in connection with the cruise outbreak, including eight confirmed cases, two probable cases and one inconclusive case. Three deaths have also been linked to the outbreak.

Health officials have emphasized that hantavirus infections remain rare and that the risk to the general public is low.

Human-to-human transmission of hantavirus is considered extremely rare and has only been suspected in certain strains, including the Andes hantavirus strain linked to the cruise ship outbreak.

HANTAVIRUS IN THE US: WHERE THE RARE, SOMETIMES DEADLY DISEASE HAS BEEN FOUND

A passenger wearing a face mask and blue protective gown gives a thumbs up inside a bus.

A passenger wearing a face mask and blue protective gown gives a thumbs up inside a bus after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on May 10. (Manu Fernandez/AP Photo)

"Hantavirus infections are rare in New York," the OCPHD said. "The virus is spread through mouse and rodent droppings, especially when urine, feces, or nesting materials become aerosolized during cleaning."

The OCPHD urged residents to take precautions when cleaning enclosed spaces where rodents may be present, including wearing gloves and masks when opening or cleaning attics, cabins, sheds and garages.

The OCPHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

REPORTED HANTAVIRUS PROTOCOL BREACH AT HOSPITAL FORCES 12 EMPLOYEES INTO 6-WEEK QUARANTINE

3D illustration of hantavirus structure showing viral particles

A 3D illustration shows the structure of hantavirus, an RNA virus transmitted to humans through rodent excreta that can cause severe illnesses including hemorrhagic fever, renal disease and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. (iStock)

The cruise ship outbreak has prompted heightened precautions internationally.

In the Netherlands, Radboud University Medical Center quarantined 12 staff members after officials said a hantavirus patient’s blood and urine were not handled under the strictest international protocols required for the specific virus strain.

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Hospital officials said the risk of infection to staff remained low but called the quarantine a precautionary measure.

The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius began after a Dutch cruise ship carrying 147 passengers and crew departed Argentina on April 1 for a South Atlantic voyage.

According to the WHO, investigators believe the initial infection may have stemmed from rodent exposure during birdwatching excursions before boarding the ship.

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.

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