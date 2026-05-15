Possible hantavirus case under investigation in upstate New York; no connection to deadly cruise ship outbreak

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A "suspected" hantavirus case in upstate New York is being investigated, according to the Ontario County Public Health Department (OCPHD) based in Canandaigua.

The department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that it is currently "investigating a suspected locally acquired hantavirus case."

"There is NO connection to the cruise ship outbreak, and there is no risk to the general public," OCPHD officials wrote.

The investigation comes as global health officials continue monitoring a rare hantavirus outbreak tied to the MV Hondius luxury cruise ship that has sickened multiple passengers and crew members and left three people dead.

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As of May 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) said 11 hantavirus cases had been identified in connection with the cruise outbreak, including eight confirmed cases, two probable cases and one inconclusive case. Three deaths have also been linked to the outbreak.

Health officials have emphasized that hantavirus infections remain rare and that the risk to the general public is low.

Human-to-human transmission of hantavirus is considered extremely rare and has only been suspected in certain strains, including the Andes hantavirus strain linked to the cruise ship outbreak.

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"Hantavirus infections are rare in New York," the OCPHD said. "The virus is spread through mouse and rodent droppings, especially when urine, feces, or nesting materials become aerosolized during cleaning."

The OCPHD urged residents to take precautions when cleaning enclosed spaces where rodents may be present, including wearing gloves and masks when opening or cleaning attics, cabins, sheds and garages.

The OCPHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

REPORTED HANTAVIRUS PROTOCOL BREACH AT HOSPITAL FORCES 12 EMPLOYEES INTO 6-WEEK QUARANTINE

The cruise ship outbreak has prompted heightened precautions internationally.

In the Netherlands, Radboud University Medical Center quarantined 12 staff members after officials said a hantavirus patient’s blood and urine were not handled under the strictest international protocols required for the specific virus strain.

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Hospital officials said the risk of infection to staff remained low but called the quarantine a precautionary measure.

The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius began after a Dutch cruise ship carrying 147 passengers and crew departed Argentina on April 1 for a South Atlantic voyage.

According to the WHO, investigators believe the initial infection may have stemmed from rodent exposure during birdwatching excursions before boarding the ship.

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.