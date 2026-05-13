First clade I mpox case confirmed in Connecticut after patient traveled to Western Europe

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A case of clade I mpox — a more virulent version of the virus that causes monkeypox, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has been confirmed in the U.S., as global health officials also monitor newly reported hantavirus cases in Europe.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (CDPH) said Wednesday that the state’s first identified case of clade I mpox was detected in a person who recently traveled to Western Europe, where officials continue to monitor infectious disease activity.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also reported new hantavirus cases in Spain and France, drawing attention to the rare but potentially severe disease, which can cause serious respiratory complications in humans.

Hantavirus is typically spread through contact with infected rodents and can lead to severe respiratory illness, though cases remain rare, according to the WHO.

While health officials said the mpox case "does not pose a risk to the general public," they still encourage those who may be at risk to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine.

NEW MPOX STRAIN CONFIRMED IN US STATE FOR FIRST TIME

Mpox symptoms can include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a characteristic rash, according to CDC.

"Mpox hasn't gone away, and we want people to be protected, especially as many in our community prepare for travel, festivals, and gatherings this summer," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in the release.

"The vaccine is safe, effective and widely available. Completing the two-dose series is the best way to protect yourself and your partners."

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Clade I and clade II mpox are genetically distinct forms of the virus with key differences in severity and geographic origin, according to the CDC and the WHO.

Clade I, historically identified in Central Africa, has been linked to more severe illness and higher mortality rates, with cases often involving more widespread rashes and complications.

Clade II, which has circulated primarily in West Africa, is generally associated with milder disease and drove the global outbreak beginning in 2022, when most patients experienced less severe symptoms and lower hospitalization and death rates, according to the WHO.

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The CDC and WHO say distinguishing between the two clades helps guide risk assessments, particularly as international travel increases.