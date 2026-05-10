Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

Simple body movement could help the brain 'clean itself,' researchers find

Cerebrospinal fluid flushes out cellular waste linked to Alzheimer's with physical activity

By Khloe Quill Fox News
close
Alzheimer’s could be reversed by restoring brain balance, study suggests Video

Alzheimer’s could be reversed by restoring brain balance, study suggests

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel comments on a breakthrough study on Alzheimer’s disease performed on mice and what it means for humans on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Exercise is widely known to benefit the brain, and researchers at Penn State recently uncovered a surprisingly mechanical reason: Each time the body moves, the brain gets a kind of "rinse."

According to a study published in Nature Neuroscience, the secret to this internal wash cycle may lie in the abdominal muscles.

In mice models, the researchers found that the brain is mechanically linked to the abdomen through a network of blood vessels that functions like a hydraulic system.

FITNESS EXPERT REVEALS SIMPLE RULE TO GET IN SHAPE WITHOUT DREADING THE GYM: 'JUST MOVE'

"Every time the mice contract their abdominal muscles — like when they walk — blood moves from the abdomen into the spinal canal," said lead study author Patrick Drew, professor of engineering science and mechanics, neurosurgery, biology and biomedical engineering at Penn State, in a press release.

This movement of blood applies a tiny amount of pressure to the brain, causing it to physically shift or "sway" slightly within the skull.

Mice lifting weights in a laboratory setting

The researchers found that in mice, the brain is mechanically linked to the abdomen through a network of blood vessels. (iStock)

This subtle brain movement occurs within a system where the brain is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), a clear liquid that acts as a cleaning agent.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Scientists have long believed that CSF helps flush out cellular waste that, if left to accumulate, is linked to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, according to Drew.

By using advanced computer simulations, the team discovered that when the brain moves, it can drive fluid movement in the brain.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The physical displacement drives the flow of CSF through the brain’s tissues, potentially carrying away harmful waste products.

"Our research explains how just moving around might serve as an important physiological mechanism promoting brain health," Drew said.

Woman jogging in city

By using advanced computer simulations, the team discovered that when the brain moves, it can drive fluid movement in the brain. (iStock)

To confirm that abdominal pressure was the primary driver, the researchers tested the effect on the mice.

Even without exercise or general movement, simply applying gentle pressure to a mouse’s belly — less pressure than a human feels during a standard blood pressure test — was enough to shift the brain and trigger fluid flow, they found.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"We were surprised at how tightly linked the brain motion was to the abdominal muscle contraction," Drew said.

Female and male doctors examining a brain scan on a large screen

The researchers found that even without exercise or general movement, simply applying gentle pressure to a mouse’s belly was enough to shift the brain and trigger fluid flow. (iStock)

There were a few caveats, the researchers acknowledged. Because the study used mice and not humans, more research is needed to determine whether the results apply to people.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Additionally, the researchers used simulations to track fluid movement rather than measuring the flow directly in a living brain.

Drew added, "Our research shows that a little bit of motion is good, and it could be another reason why exercise is good for our brain health."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue