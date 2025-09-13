Fitness expert reveals 6 pillars of strength training that older adults should master

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Exercise is widely regarded as an essential component of health for older adults — particularly strength training.

Health agencies recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise and at least two days of strength training exercises, which includes lifting weights or performing muscle-building activities.

Marfred Suazo, known online as Fonz the Trainer, was a lifelong athletic competitor before he became a fitness trainer in New York City nearly 10 years ago.

WHY SMALL FITNESS STEPS COULD LEAD TO A LONGER LIFE, ACCORDING TO DR. JEREMY LONDON

In training thousands of people of all ages, Suazo said he coaches older adults with an eye toward "decades of strength."

"We have our fourth decade, which is crucial. As we turn 40, as we turn 50, 60, 70 and even 80, there are different requirements," he told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview. (See the video at the top of the article.)

"We're preventing ourselves from declining in our fitness journey and in our ability to do day-to-day things, like carrying groceries and walking up steps."

Strength training should be the "main priority" for older adults, Suazo said, because skeletal muscle — which he calls the "organ of longevity" — begins to decline over time.

TIKTOK'S VIRAL '6-6-6' WALKING ROUTINE BURNS FAT WITHOUT GRUELING WORKOUTS

"Skeletal muscle is like our body armor," he said. "It prevents falls, it prevents hip breakage, it helps with all of these things."

Preserving muscle is particularly important for aging women, Suazo noted, as it helps to prevent osteopenia and osteoporosis.

6 pillars of strength training

When strength training, Suazo recommends that older adults focus on the following six core pillars of movement for functional fitness.

"You want to have all those pillars in order, and you want to structure your training in that fashion so you can target all of these areas," he said.

VIRAL 12-3-30 TREADMILL TREND MAY BURN MORE FAT THAN RUNNING, RESEARCHERS SAY

Push

This includes movements where the person pushes weight away from the body, typically working the chest, shoulder and triceps.

Some common examples include push-ups, bench presses, chest presses and dips.

Pull

With this type of movement, the weight is pulled toward the body. These exercises target the back muscles and biceps.

Some examples include pull-ups, chin-ups, dumbbell rows, bent-over rows, lat pulldowns and inverted rows.

Carry

This entails holding weight while walking, which helps to improve posture and stability, strengthens grip, and works the shoulders, upper back, core and hips.

"You want to be able to carry at least 70% of your body weight," Suazo advised.

Hinge

"Hinging at the hip is crucial," Suazo said. "It allows you to bend over and extend the hips."

These hip-dominant movements — including deadlifts, hip thrusts, kettlebell swings and good mornings — work the muscles along the back of the body, such as the glutes, hamstrings and posterior chain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Overhead press

Vertical press movements focus on strengthening the shoulders, triceps and core.

Some examples include the overhead press, shoulder press and push press.

Squat

The squat is an essential movement that targets the quads, glutes and core, according to Suazo.

There are several variations, including the front squat, goblet squat (holding a weight or kettle bell), back squat (holding a bar on the shoulders) and the split squat (stationary lunge).

Getting started

For true beginners, Suazo said it’s best to "stick to the fundamentals," like calisthenics, push-ups, pull-ups and squats.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"If you can't do pull ups, I'd do inverted rows — I think that's primal," he said. "If you can’t do those, resistance band training is a tremendous way to start."

"And you can do it at home. You don't have to be in a gym."

The trainer emphasized the importance of starting slowly and progressively increasing the weight to challenge the body.

Strength training should also be combined with cardiovascular activity and mobility to create what Suazo calls the "tripod effect."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"Those three things, when they come together, they're able to hold you up a lot better," he said. "So I think putting focus on all three is super beneficial, especially as we age."

Those who are considering starting a new exercise program should consult with a doctor for guidance to prevent injury.