Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Fauci gets West Nile virus, plus dementia advice and wellness for veterans

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Dr. Anthony Fauci, West Nile virus and a mosquito.

Former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci was hospitalized earlier this month with the West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, according to a report.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, main, E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, top right, NIH-NIAID/IMAGE POINT FR/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, bottom right.)

HIGH-PROFILE INFECTION – Dr. Anthony Fauci was diagnosed with West Nile virus. Here's what you should know about the mosquito-borne disease. Continue reading…

TURTLE TURMOIL – A salmonella outbreak was caused by tiny pet turtles in various U.S. states. The CDC shares safety tips to prevent infection. Continue reading…

SAY THIS, NOT THAT – Here are 16 safe things to say to a loved one who is struggling with dementia. Continue reading…

Dementia communication: couples interacting

For loved ones of dementia patients, communication is often one of the biggest challenges. (iStock)

DRASTIC MEASURES - Some Northeastern towns have issued a voluntary lockdown to prevent the spread of a potentially deadly illness. Continue reading…

‘MISLEADING CLAIMS’ - A new study finds that most baby foods don't meet nutritional guidelines. Certain convenience products were rated least healthy. Continue reading…

MPOX VS. COVID – Is mpox (formerly monkeypox) the next coronavirus? Infectious disease experts weigh in on the pandemic potential. Continue reading…

Woman itchy rash

Symptoms of mpox include a sometimes painful rash on various parts of the body, fever, chills, exhaustion, muscle aches, headache, swollen lymph nodes and respiratory symptoms. (iStock)

TOAST TO HEALTH - Here's why some experts say drinking red wine in moderation can boost brain and heart health. Continue reading…

‘NO RULES’ DIET – Celebrity fitness trainer Megan Roup has embraced intuitive eating as an effective nutrition plan for her family. She shares the benefits here. Continue reading…

HOME HEALTH AIDS - These 11 monitoring devices keep track of everything from blood pressure to glucose levels — and they're HSA-eligible. Continue reading…

WHAT VETS WANT – A poll revealed what's most important to veterans in a presidential candidate, including a commitment to providing better health care and addressing the homelessness crisis. Continue reading…

Homeless veteran

From 2022 to 2023, 21% of veterans in the city of Chicago experienced homelessness, while 34% were without homes in California. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.