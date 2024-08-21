Salmonella outbreak caused by tiny turtles, CDC warns, with cases across 21 states

Tiny turtles are responsible for a salmonella outbreak that has spread across 21 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted last week.

A total of 51 people have been infected with the bacteria — 38 contracted the Salmonella Stanley strain and 13 people got the Salmonella Poona strain.

The CDC is currently investigating the source of the infections. Of the 41 people the agency interviewed, 27 of them (66%) had recent contact with tiny pet turtles.

PARVOVIRUS OR ‘SLAPPED CHEEK DISEASE’ IS ON THE RISE, CDC WARNS: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

Samples from some of the turtles matched the bacteria type found in the infected owners.

Most of the patients obtained the turtles from street vendors, online retailers or souvenir shops.

Most patients were children

The illnesses were reported starting on Aug. 20, 2023, until July 9, 2024, the CDC stated.

So far, 23 people have been hospitalized and there have been no fatalities.

WITH MPOX A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY IN AFRICA, WHAT YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT INCREASED VIRUS RISK

It is likely that the actual number of people infected is much higher, the CDC stated, as many people are not tested and do not receive medical care.

There is typically a three- to four-week period between a person getting infected and getting diagnosed.

The ages of the diagnosed people ranged from younger than 1 year old to 78 years old, averaging 8 years old, per CDC data.

Thirty-five percent of the patients were younger than 5 years of age .

Symptoms of salmonella

Most people who are infected experience diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever, according to the CDC.

Headache, vomiting and nausea can also occur.

'ZIKA-LIKE' MOSQUITO-BORNE VIRUS HAS SPREAD INTO EUROPE, HEALTH OFFICIALS WARN

Most patients notice symptoms within six hours to six days after getting infected, and these symptoms usually last for four to seven days.

Edward Liu, M.D., chief of infectious diseases at the Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, confirmed that salmonella is known to be transmitted by reptiles and turtles .

"Salmonella is a disease that is spread by multiple causes, including contaminated food and less commonly by exposure to reptiles, including turtles," he told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The infection often causes diarrhea, but can cause more severe disease in children and adults that require antibiotics and hospitalization, Liu added.

Preventing infection

The CDC recommends that owners of pet turtles wash their hands after handling the reptile and keep the pet area and supplies clean.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The agency also advises against buying "small turtles with shells less than 4 inches long."

"If you have a turtle, make sure to wash your hands well after contact with its body and its waste," Liu reiterated.

"Small kids may be likely to kiss the turtle, but that has higher risk and should be discouraged."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits the sale and distribution of these turtles as pets by law.

New Jersey has banned the sale of turtles and tortoises as pets, Liu pointed out.