11 health aids that are HSA- and FSA-eligible

Now may be a good time to check the balance of your Health Savings Accounts (HSA) or Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA) as we near the end of 2024. While HSA balances rollover, FSA accounts expire at the end of the year. That means if you haven't used saved funds, you'll lose them.

Luckily, thousands of HSA- and FSA-eligible items are available online from retailers like Amazon and Walmart that can help you better monitor your health at home. These pretax dollars are eligible to cover a variety of health devices, including home diagnostic kits, medical testing devices and mobility aids. As flu season nears, it is a great time to stock up on home health remedies that can be delivered to your door.

Here are 11 health monitoring devices that will help keep you healthy and are HSA-eligible.

Spend your pretax dollars on this top-of-the-line fitness tracker you wear on your finger. The Oura ring, on Amazon, uses health technology to track your physical and sleep activity. The ring is made of titanium: built to last, lighter than the average wedding band, non-allergenic and water-resistant.

Heart rate monitors do exactly what they sound like—track your heart rate and they are an excellent tool to help maximize your cardio workout. This Polar chest strap on Amazon gets accolades for its precision, durability and comfort. If you have Garmin devices already, you could try this Garmin chest strap, less than $100 at Walmart, which transmits real-time heart rate data to compatible devices, equipment and apps.

A blood glucose monitor is necessary to check your blood sugar levels. Accu-Chek FastClix Glucose Monitor Kit on Walmart gives quick readings and is Bluetooth-compatible. Use it with the mySugr app to track blood sugar data over time, share reports with your doctor and participate in challenges to help you better manage diabetes. You can also buy this monitor on Amazon.

The Zacurate Pro Series 500DL accurately determines blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate and pulse strength in 10 seconds and conveniently displays them on a large digital LED display. You can buy this oximeter on Amazon.

Stay on top of your blood pressure with the iHealth Track monitor on Amazon. With iHealth's free iOS and Android applications, you can manage and track up to 99 readings on your blood pressure monitor and unlimited readings on your smartphone. This fully automatic monitor, $24.43 at Walmart, is an accurate and easy-to-read device that allows up to 120 readings for up to four people.

This anti-snoring device is a one-size-fits-all custom-molded snore-stopping night guard meant to be worn while you sleep. It works by advancing your lower jaw while you sleep, keeping your airway open and preventing snoring.

Both prescription and nonprescription reading glasses are eligible for HSA and FSA spending. These reading glasses, available at Walmart, also feature blue light filtering lens technology to block harmful blue light and keep your eyes healthy during long days in front of your computer with less eye strain. You can also buy these reading glasses on Amazon.

Electrolyte replacements are particularly helpful during these brutal summers, especially if you plan on being active outdoors or for replacing fluid in adults and children experiencing gastrointestinal problems. Use those pretax funds to stock up on Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, available at Walmart. This product is designed to enhance the rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream. Cure hydration packets, on sale for $21.59 at Amazon, have no sugar added.

This contactless thermometer is reliable and has a backlit display for easy reading. Every reading is accurately measured using precision infrared sensor technology. The forehead temperature scanner beeps as soon as the measurement is done. For more accuracy when reading the temperature for little ones, buy an ear thermometer on sale for $28.49 at Amazon.

Get congestion relief with the Vicks Warm Steam Vaporizer at Walmart. It helps temporarily relieve cough and congestion symptoms so you can rest more comfortably at night. The vaporizer shuts off automatically when empty and features a large night light. This personal steam inhaler for targeted relief is on sale for $42.98 at Amazon.

You can use your HSA or FSA funds on Acne treatment like the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch. These hydrocolloid stickers can be placed over pimples to help absorb gunk overnight. The patches are also available for purchase at Ulta Beauty.