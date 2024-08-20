Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wine

Can red wine in moderation boost brain and heart health? Some experts still say yes

Red wine may be considered part of a balanced diet and lifestyle, not a replacement for good habits

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Over 600K gallons of red wine flows through São Lorenco de Bairro in Portugal Video

Over 600K gallons of red wine flows through São Lorenco de Bairro in Portugal

Two wine tanks at a distillery in São Lorenco de Bairro, Portugal gave way, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of red wine flowing through the town. Credit: Ana Nunes

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Red wine is a drink that pairs well with meat, fish and pasta. In certain amounts, it can be good for your health, too, depending on your personal health status.

Fox News Digital spoke to two experts to explore as National Red Wine Day is celebrated this week on Aug. 28. 

The health benefits of red wine, Florida-based multi-specialist physician Dr. Azza Halim told Fox News Digital, can be "attributed to its rich content of antioxidants, especially resveratrol." 

WINE DRINKERS MAY HAVE DINOSAURS TO THANK AFTER 60M-YEAR-OLD GRAPE FOSSIL SEEDS ARE FOUND BY SCIENTISTS

Resveratrol "is found in the skin of grapes used to make red wine," she shared via email. 

"Resveratrol may help heart health by reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) and increasing good cholesterol (HDL)," she said. 

Couple on a date

Red wine contains antioxidants that may contribute to heart health, say experts. (iStock)

Additionally, red wine contains "flavonoids and other polyphenol," Halim said, which may work to promote blood vessel function and reduce inflammation. 

"The type of red wine does matter as different grapes have varying levels of resveratrol and other beneficial compounds," she said. 

HERE ARE THE DRINKS YOU SHOULD HAVE ON A FLIGHT TO PREVENT DEHYDRATION — AND WHAT YOU SHOULDN'T

Wine from "thicker-skinned grapes, like Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Noir," have higher concentrations of these antioxidants. 

The polyphenols found in red wine could also help with brain health, Melanie Avalon, an author, actress, podcast host and avid biohacker in Los Angeles told Fox News Digital.  

Close up of man pouring red wine into a glass in dining room.

Compounds called polyphenols found in red wine could help ward off certain neurological conditions, say experts.  (iStock)

"These polyphenols may also increase neuroplasticity and reduce the accumulation of misfolded beta-amyloid and tau proteins, which are often found in patients with Alzheimer's and dementia," she told Fox News Digital via email.

"Antioxidants found in wine, including the aforementioned resveratrol, may also support longevity via the activation of epigenetic and longevity pathways," she added. 

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO SAVED THE CHAMPAGNE INDUSTRY: MISSOURI SCIENTIST CHARLES VALENTINE RILEY 

Halim and Avalon both insist that "moderation is key" to attaining these health benefits. 

The "general recommended amount is one glass per day for women and up to two glasses per day for men," Halim said. 

Male sommelier pouring red wine into long-stemmed wineglasses.

The recommended daily consumption is one glass per day for women and two for men, said one source, though "each individual should weigh the risks and benefits" for his or her health status. (iStock)

"Overconsumption can lead to negative effects, such as an increased risk of liver disease, addiction and other health issues," she said.

Avalon also cautioned that while the variety does not matter when it comes to the health benefits, the type of wine does. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Conventional wine, particularly in the U.S., is often high in alcohol, sugar, additives and pesticides," she said.

Pinot noir grapes are shown up close in a vineyard. They are used to make red wine.

Resveratrol, a chemical found in the skin of grapes used to make red wine, is a type of antioxidant that can lead to increased heart health. Pinot Noir grapes (left) have higher concentrations of these antioxidants. (iStock)

As an alternative, a person should look for "organic or biodynamic wines" that do not have these compounds, she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Choose wines from higher altitudes and cooler climates like Europe, as they tend to have lower sugar and alcohol content compared to wines from warmer regions," she said. 

"Choose wines from higher altitudes and cooler climates … They tend to have lower sugar and alcohol content compared to wines from warmer regions."

Avalon continued, "Look for varietals known for lower alcohol and sugar levels, such as Gamay, Cabernet Franc, Grenache and Barbera, rather than higher-alcohol options like Zinfandel, Shiraz/Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon." 

Red wine, said Halim, should be considered "part of a balanced diet" and not a replacement for a healthier lifestyle and regular exercise.

wine being poured into glass

"Those who drink regular, limited amounts of alcohol, including red wine, seem to have a lower risk of heart disease … But there might be other reasons" for this as well, says Mayo Clinic.  (iStock)

"Each individual should weigh the risks and benefits" for his or her own health status, she said. 

Experts advise that no one should start drinking alcohol to help the heart, according to Mayo Clinic. 

"There might be other reasons for the lower risk of heart disease in people who drink red wine in moderation."

"This is especially true if you have alcohol use disorder or if alcohol use disorder is in your family. Too much alcohol can harm the body in many ways."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Those who drink regular, limited amounts of alcohol, including red wine, seem to have a lower risk of heart disease … But there might be other reasons for the lower risk of heart disease in people who drink red wine in moderation. For instance, they might eat a healthier diet and be more active than those who don't drink red wine. And they might have higher incomes and better access to health care as well."

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.