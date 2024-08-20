Can red wine in moderation boost brain and heart health? Some experts still say yes

Red wine is a drink that pairs well with meat, fish and pasta. In certain amounts, it can be good for your health, too, depending on your personal health status.

Fox News Digital spoke to two experts to explore as National Red Wine Day is celebrated this week on Aug. 28.

The health benefits of red wine, Florida-based multi-specialist physician Dr. Azza Halim told Fox News Digital, can be "attributed to its rich content of antioxidants, especially resveratrol."

WINE DRINKERS MAY HAVE DINOSAURS TO THANK AFTER 60M-YEAR-OLD GRAPE FOSSIL SEEDS ARE FOUND BY SCIENTISTS

Resveratrol "is found in the skin of grapes used to make red wine," she shared via email.

"Resveratrol may help heart health by reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) and increasing good cholesterol (HDL)," she said.

Additionally, red wine contains "flavonoids and other polyphenol," Halim said, which may work to promote blood vessel function and reduce inflammation.

"The type of red wine does matter as different grapes have varying levels of resveratrol and other beneficial compounds," she said.

HERE ARE THE DRINKS YOU SHOULD HAVE ON A FLIGHT TO PREVENT DEHYDRATION — AND WHAT YOU SHOULDN'T

Wine from "thicker-skinned grapes, like Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Noir," have higher concentrations of these antioxidants.

The polyphenols found in red wine could also help with brain health, Melanie Avalon, an author, actress, podcast host and avid biohacker in Los Angeles told Fox News Digital.

"These polyphenols may also increase neuroplasticity and reduce the accumulation of misfolded beta-amyloid and tau proteins, which are often found in patients with Alzheimer's and dementia," she told Fox News Digital via email.

"Antioxidants found in wine, including the aforementioned resveratrol, may also support longevity via the activation of epigenetic and longevity pathways," she added.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO SAVED THE CHAMPAGNE INDUSTRY: MISSOURI SCIENTIST CHARLES VALENTINE RILEY

Halim and Avalon both insist that "moderation is key" to attaining these health benefits.

The "general recommended amount is one glass per day for women and up to two glasses per day for men," Halim said.

"Overconsumption can lead to negative effects, such as an increased risk of liver disease, addiction and other health issues," she said.

Avalon also cautioned that while the variety does not matter when it comes to the health benefits, the type of wine does.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Conventional wine, particularly in the U.S., is often high in alcohol, sugar, additives and pesticides," she said.

As an alternative, a person should look for "organic or biodynamic wines" that do not have these compounds, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Choose wines from higher altitudes and cooler climates like Europe, as they tend to have lower sugar and alcohol content compared to wines from warmer regions," she said.

"Choose wines from higher altitudes and cooler climates … They tend to have lower sugar and alcohol content compared to wines from warmer regions."

Avalon continued, "Look for varietals known for lower alcohol and sugar levels, such as Gamay, Cabernet Franc, Grenache and Barbera, rather than higher-alcohol options like Zinfandel, Shiraz/Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon."

Red wine, said Halim, should be considered "part of a balanced diet" and not a replacement for a healthier lifestyle and regular exercise.

"Each individual should weigh the risks and benefits" for his or her own health status, she said.

Experts advise that no one should start drinking alcohol to help the heart, according to Mayo Clinic.

"There might be other reasons for the lower risk of heart disease in people who drink red wine in moderation."

"This is especially true if you have alcohol use disorder or if alcohol use disorder is in your family. Too much alcohol can harm the body in many ways."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Those who drink regular, limited amounts of alcohol, including red wine, seem to have a lower risk of heart disease … But there might be other reasons for the lower risk of heart disease in people who drink red wine in moderation. For instance, they might eat a healthier diet and be more active than those who don't drink red wine. And they might have higher incomes and better access to health care as well."