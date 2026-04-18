Loneliness may be silently eroding your memory, new research reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Feeling lonely may take a toll on older adults' memory — but it may not speed up cognitive decline, according to a new study.

Researchers from Colombia, Spain and Sweden analyzed data from more than 10,000 adults ages 65 to 94 across 12 European countries and found those who reported higher levels of loneliness did worse on memory tests at the start of the study, according to research published this month in the journal Aging & Mental Health.

Over a seven-year period, however, memory decline occurred at a similar rate regardless of how lonely participants felt.

GRANDPARENTS WHO BABYSIT THEIR GRANDCHILDREN STAY MENTALLY SHARPER, NEW STUDY REVEALS

"The finding that loneliness significantly impacted memory, but not the speed of decline in memory over time was a surprising outcome," lead author Dr. Luis Carlos Venegas-Sanabria of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at the Universidad del Rosario said in a statement.

"It suggests that loneliness may play a more prominent role in the initial state of memory than in its progressive decline," Venegas-Sanabria said, adding that the findings highlight the importance of addressing loneliness as a factor in cognitive performance.

The findings add to debate about whether loneliness contributes to dementia risk. While loneliness and social isolation are often considered risk factors for cognitive decline, research results have been mixed.

EXPERTS REVEAL HIDDEN LINK BETWEEN POOR SLEEP AND ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE RISK

The study looked at data from the long-running Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE), which tracked 10,217 older adults between 2012 and 2019. Participants were asked to recall words immediately and after a delay to measure memory performance.

Loneliness was assessed using three questions about how often participants felt isolated, left out or lacking companionship.

About 8% of participants reported high levels of loneliness at the outset. That group tended to be older, more likely to be female and more likely to have conditions such as depression.

DEMENTIA RISK SIGNALS COULD LIE IN SIMPLE BLOOD PRESSURE READINGS, SAY RESEARCHERS

Researchers found that those with higher loneliness had lower scores on both immediate and delayed memory tests at baseline. Still, all groups — regardless of loneliness level — experienced similar declines in memory over time.

The results suggest loneliness may not directly accelerate the progression of memory loss, though it remains linked to poorer cognitive performance overall.

Experts warn, however, that the findings should not be interpreted to mean loneliness is harmless.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The finding that lonely older adults start with worse memory but don't decline faster is actually the most interesting part of the paper, and I think it's easy to misread," said Jordan Weiss, PhD, a scientific advisor and aging expert at Assisted Living Magazine and a professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

"It likely means loneliness does its damage earlier in life, well before people show up in a study like this at 65-plus," Weiss told Fox News Digital.

He suggested that by older age, long-term social patterns may already be established, making it harder to detect when the effects of loneliness first took hold.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"By the time you're measuring someone in their late 60s, decades of social connection patterns are already baked in," he said.

Weiss, who was not involved in the research, added that loneliness may coincide with other health conditions, and noted that participants who felt more isolated also had higher rates of depression, high blood pressure and diabetes. The link, he said, may reflect a cluster of health risks rather than a direct cause.

Amy Morin, a Florida-based psychotherapist and author, said the findings reflect a broader pattern in research on loneliness and brain health, and that the relationship may be more complex than it appears.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The evidence shows there's a link between loneliness and cognitive decline but there's no direct evidence of a cause and effect relationship," she said. "So while they can go hand-in-hand, it's not clear that loneliness contributes to dementia."

Morin added that loneliness, which can fluctuate, may not be the root of the problem, but rather a symptom of other underlying mental or physical health issues.

She said staying socially and mentally engaged is crucial for overall brain health.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"It's important to be proactive about social activities," Morin said. "Joining a book club, having coffee with a friend, or attending faith-based services can be a powerful way to maintain connections in older age."

The researchers also suggested screening for loneliness be incorporated into routine cognitive assessments as one way to support healthy aging.

Fox News Digital reached out to the researchers for comment.