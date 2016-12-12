Elizabeth Carrion: Braised Short Ribs

Due to their high fat content, braised ribs are not typically known for being healthy. But in this recipe we remove as much excess oils and fat as possible before serving. Consider this recipe at your next Easter Sunday dinner. Meat is tender and the flavor is out of this world.

Ingredients



• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 4-5 pounds beef short ribs with bones, cut 2 inches thick (about 4 pounds); see Note

• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

• 1 large Spanish onion, finely chopped

• 2 carrots, cut lengthwise (like steak fries)

• 3 celery ribs, sliced (half inch thick)

• ½ pound sliced mushrooms

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 cups dry red wine

• 4 cups beef stock

• Small bunch thyme (4-5 sprigs, tied with cooking twine)

• 1 bay leaf

Directions

In a cast iron large enamel dutch oven or ovenproof skillet, heat the oil. Liberally, season the ribs with salt and pepper and add to the hot skillet browning all sides. Transfer to a plate. Tip – do not overcrowd the pot. Conduct in batches if need be. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Dispose of excess oil and add the onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, garlic and tomato paste to the skillet and cook over medium to low heat, stirring occasionally for approximately 10 minutes. Add the wine, beef stock, bay leaf and thyme sprigs and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and cook in the 1 ½ hours. Uncover and braise for additional 45 minutes turning the ribs once halfway. Sauce will be reduced by about half and the meat is very tender. Add a bit of water if needed. Transfer the meat to a serving dish, discarding the bones as they fall off. Strain the sauce into a heatproof bowl or cup and skim off as much fat as possible. Discarding thyme sprigs and bay leaf, pour the sauce and veggies over the meat. Serve with oven-baked steak fries and broccoli. Goes nicely with mofongo (mashed green plantains).

Makes 4 servings.

Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez. Follow her on Twitter: @micocinalatina and visit her website micocina-latina.com.

