Everyday spice may be key to fighting fat and high cholesterol, scientists say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Research has found that one specific spice may have profound effects on metabolic health.

Black cumin, known as Nigella sativa or black seed, is used in many Middle Eastern and Indian dishes like curries and naan. It’s also found in some baked goods and spice blends.

High-antioxidant black seed oil is also sold as a dietary supplement, often used to support immunity, reduce inflammation and improve digestive health.

EATING ONE TYPE OF NUT DAILY COULD LOWER 'BAD' CHOLESTEROL, IMPROVE HEART HEALTH, STUDY FINDS

A recent study published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition examined black cumin’s impact on cholesterol levels.

Researchers in Osaka, Japan, conducted laboratory cell tests, as well as a randomized human trial in which participants consumed 5 grams of black cumin seed powder per day for eight weeks.

Participants' cholesterol levels and appetite levels were measured before and after they took the supplement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The human trial revealed a decrease in triglycerides, LDL ("bad") cholesterol and total cholesterol, as well as an increase in HDL ("good") cholesterol.

The findings also revealed a "significant improvement" in hunger levels, indicating black cumin’s possible benefits for appetite control.

The researchers concluded that both in-vitro (lab) and human trials demonstrated black cumin's "anti-adipogenic and lipid-lowering effects."

"The study highlights the potential of [black cumin seed extract] in improving lipid metabolism," the authors wrote. "These results suggest that black cumin seed may serve as a promising natural agent in obesity-related conditions, although further investigation involving comprehensive metabolic parameters is warranted."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Theresa Link, registered dietitian at Virta Health in Nebraska, reacted to these findings in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Cholesterol is "just one piece" of the cardiovascular health "puzzle," the expert noted, which means these findings should be considered more broadly for metabolic health.

Link also referred to a 2021 study that found black seed oil led to greater weight loss in female participants who took it daily. The participants also reported feeling fuller, which "likely contributed to their success."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"While these short-term results are promising, the studies only lasted eight weeks," the dietitian noted. "Black cumin seed alone isn’t a magic bullet for preventing obesity, but may play a supportive role in weight management when combined with an overall healthy lifestyle."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The spice also contains a compound called thymoquinone, which is rich in antioxidants and could offer additional benefits.

"Longer-term studies are needed to confirm these effects and understand how N. sativa might fit into a broader approach to metabolic and cardiovascular health," Link added.