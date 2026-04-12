Doctors expose ‘buffalo hump’ as potential sign of hidden health conditions

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A fatty bulge at the base of the neck — commonly known as a "buffalo hump" — isn’t always just a cosmetic concern, as experts say it can sometimes signal an underlying condition.

As more Americans grapple with poor posture, obesity and chronic conditions requiring long-term medications, experts warn that these factors can contribute to the development of "buffalo humps."

There are a range of possible causes and treatments for the commonly misunderstood condition, Health.com recently reported.

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"A buffalo hump is a fullness at the base of the neck or upper back area," Dr. Dahlia Rice, a Chicago-based plastic surgeon and founder of DMR Aesthetics, told Fox News Digital.

Posture can make a hump appear more pronounced, even if someone does not have much excess fat, Rice said. A forward head posture or rounding of the upper spine can contribute to this effect.

"Depending on the pattern and timing, it could also signal an underlying medical issue," the expert said.

The condition is often linked to weight, according to Dr. Rachel Mason, a Las Vegas-based plastic surgeon and founder of La Femme Plastic Surgery, though that is not always the case.

"In some cases, it can be associated with medical conditions like Cushing's syndrome or long-term use of steroids," she told Fox News Digital.

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"Depending on the pattern and timing, it could signal an underlying medical issue."

Elevated levels of cortisol — the body's primary stress hormone — can also lead to fat deposits in the neck and upper back, experts say. Certain medications, including some HIV treatments, may also play a role, according to Health.com.

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Experts emphasize the importance of distinguishing between a true buffalo hump and other conditions. The buffalo hump is often confused with a posture-related "dowager’s hump," which is caused by spinal curvature rather than fat buildup.

"A true buffalo hump will feel soft and fatty," Mason said. "Structural, posture-related issues require a completely different approach than fat reduction."

If the lump appears suddenly, continues to grow or is accompanied by other symptoms, medical evaluation is recommended, according to doctors.

"If it's paired with fatigue, muscle weakness or changes in blood pressure, patients should seek medical evaluation," Rice advised.

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Mason added that symptoms such as easy bruising, hormonal changes or purple stretch marks could point to an endocrine disorder rather than a cosmetic issue.

Treatment options depend largely on the underlying cause. In cases tied to posture, physical therapy and strengthening exercises may help. When medications are involved, doctors may adjust treatment.

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For patients with localized fat and no underlying condition, cosmetic procedures may be considered.

"Liposuction is often the effective option for contouring this area, as it directly removes excess fat and improves the profile of the upper back and neck," Mason said, noting that more extensive cases may require surgical removal of dense tissue.

Lifestyle changes — such as maintaining a healthy weight, improving posture and monitoring long-term medication use — may help to manage or reduce the condition, experts say.

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Although a buffalo hump itself is not usually dangerous, untreated underlying conditions can lead to more serious complications, including high blood pressure or sleep issues, according to Health.com.

"Identifying the cause early is important in ensuring the right treatment path is taken," Mason said.