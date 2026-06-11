Bride in full wedding gown makes 2-hour hospital trip to see her mother before the ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fully dressed in her elegant wedding gown just hours before her ceremony, a determined bride made a surprise visit to her hospitalized mother just hours before getting married.

The heartfelt moment came after it was clear her mother's medical condition would unfortunately prevent her from attending the big day in person, Caters News reported.

Laetitia Obry of Gonsans, France, refused to let the difficult circumstances steal a family milestone from them.

WEDDING OF PARAMEDICS TAKES PLACE WITH AMBULANCE AS BACKDROP: 'FELT ONLY RIGHT'

Her journey was filmed by her sister, Oceane, who captured the bride as she traveled for two hours to get to the hospital to be with her mom.

Despite the tight schedule, Obry was determined to spend some precious moments with her mother before heading to her wedding.

The touching footage shows Obry entering her mother's hospital room in full bridal attire — prompting an immediate and emotional reaction from her mother, who was seated in a chair.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The room filled with overwhelming joy as the pair embraced and shared a heartfelt, unforgettable moment together, the video shows.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Obry said that although the journey was long and the actual visit was too brief, it was a moment she simply could not miss on one of the most important days of her life, Caters reported.

This moving video resonated deeply online, prompting viewers to share their own similar experiences.

One user recalled her own, similar story.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"My mother was hospitalized too," wrote the commenter.

"She cried, pleaded and begged the doctors to let her leave for just a few hours for my wedding."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The writer went on, "They finally agreed after she signed a medical waiver. Because of that compromise, she was able to stay until the cake cutting before returning to the hospital like Cinderella before midnight. It was magical."