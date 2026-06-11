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Bride in full wedding gown makes 2-hour hospital trip to see her mother before the ceremony

A bride spent precious moments visiting her mom in the hospital before heading to her wedding

By Khloe Quill Fox News
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Bride surprises hospitalized mom in wedding gown hours before ceremony Video

Bride surprises hospitalized mom in wedding gown hours before ceremony

When her mother’s hospital stay meant the older woman could not attend her wedding, bride Laetitia Obry of Gonsans, France, made a two-hour trip in her gown for a brief but unforgettable hospital room visit, Caters News reported.

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Fully dressed in her elegant wedding gown just hours before her ceremony, a determined bride made a surprise visit to her hospitalized mother just hours before getting married.

The heartfelt moment came after it was clear her mother's medical condition would unfortunately prevent her from attending the big day in person, Caters News reported. 

Laetitia Obry of Gonsans, France, refused to let the difficult circumstances steal a family milestone from them.

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Her journey was filmed by her sister, Oceane, who captured the bride as she traveled for two hours to get to the hospital to be with her mom. 

Despite the tight schedule, Obry was determined to spend some precious moments with her mother before heading to her wedding.

A bride in her wedding gown in a hospital room with the bridal party behind her and her mother in a chair.

Daughter Laetitia Obry of Gonsans, France, shown with her husband-to-be, said that despite the length of the trip and the tight time frame, there was no way she was missing the chance to see her mom on her wedding day.  (Caters)

The touching footage shows Obry entering her mother's hospital room in full bridal attire — prompting an immediate and emotional reaction from her mother, who was seated in a chair.

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The room filled with overwhelming joy as the pair embraced and shared a heartfelt, unforgettable moment together, the video shows.

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Obry said that although the journey was long and the actual visit was too brief, it was a moment she simply could not miss on one of the most important days of her life, Caters reported.  

A bride in her wedding gown in a hospital room with the bridal party behind her and her mother in a chair.

The bride, dressed in her wedding gown, made a surprise visit to her hospitalized mother just hours before her wedding ceremony after her mother was unable to attend the big day. (Caters)

This moving video resonated deeply online, prompting viewers to share their own similar experiences. 

One user recalled her own, similar story.

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"My mother was hospitalized too," wrote the commenter. 

Bride tenderly holding her mother's hands

Another user said her mother was hospitalized, too. "She cried, pleaded and begged the doctors to let her leave for just a few hours for my wedding," the person shared.  (iStock)

"She cried, pleaded and begged the doctors to let her leave for just a few hours for my wedding."

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The writer went on, "They finally agreed after she signed a medical waiver. Because of that compromise, she was able to stay until the cake cutting before returning to the hospital like Cinderella before midnight. It was magical."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

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