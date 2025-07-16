Popular 'fibermaxxing' diet trend not right for everyone, nutritionist says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new trend called "fibermaxxing" has been circulating on social media, billed as a healthy nutrition hack.

The practice entails boosting fiber intake throughout the day by adding foods like leafy greens, seeds, nuts, fruit and other high-fiber options to meals.

Creators on TikTok have claimed that increasing fiber has reduced bloating and helped with digestion, as fiber is known to support a healthy gut microbiome.

Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist in New York, shared with Fox News Digital in an interview that increasing fiber intake can be "quite beneficial."

"As a health professional, I wholeheartedly like that people are now more aware of the importance of fiber," she said.

"Everything from gastrointestinal health to cardiovascular health, weight management, prevention of diabetes and certain cancers, to feeling fuller throughout the day and minimizing cravings for sugars and starches, are all major benefits of fiber intake."

The USDA Dietary Guidelines recommend a daily fiber intake of 28 to 45 grams for men and 22 to 28 grams for women.

DeCicco encourages adding color to each meal, as well as using nuts and seeds as "accessories," which she says is the "easiest way to add fiber throughout the day."

"Color is synonymous with fiber — berries with breakfast, snacks consisting of carrot and celery sticks with pumpkin and sunflower seeds, or apple slices with natural peanut butter, and meals with side salads," the nutritionist suggested.

Too much of a good thing?

While adding fiber can be beneficial, DeCicco warned that too much fiber can cause complications for some people.

"Health is individualized," she said. "If you have certain pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions, this is not a trend to follow without making adjustments."

"If your system is not used to fiber and you start to overload, you can easily become bloated, get cramps and have constipation."

When too much fiber is consumed, especially in one sitting, it’s "easier on the stomach" to spread it out, since fiber can bulk in the stomach and cause a back-up, according to DeCicco.

"This is why it’s especially important to incorporate fiber slowly," she said.

"My mantra is ‘baby steps’ whenever I introduce fiber to any client. A little at a time goes a long way toward long-term health."

For example, a typical serving size of ground flaxseed or chia seeds is 2 tablespoons. In that case, DeCicco would instruct starting with 1 or 2 teaspoons and then increasing slowly over the next several weeks.

For people who have a hard time digesting raw vegetables, she suggests lightly sautéing, steaming or roasting veggies to help reduce any GI distress.

"It’s very common for people to have a hard time digesting large salads, and also raw cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower," she noted.

"If you are trying to increase fiber by eating more veggies but feel bloated, switch to cooked veggies and see if you notice a difference."

If constipation occurs after eating too much fiber, DeCicco recommendeds staying hydrated with water to help move the fiber through the digestive tract and soften the stool.

"If you plan to increase fiber, you must increase water throughout the day," she instructed, warning that caffeinated beverages can be dehydrating.

"Adding lemon or lime to water can help with absorption, as can electrolytes," DeCicco added.