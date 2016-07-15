Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

INFECTIOUS DISEASE
Published

Caution urged after Michigan camp worker gets bacterial meningitis

By | Associated Press
Fox 2 Detroit reported that the meningitis patient is Kristy Malter, 21.

Fox 2 Detroit reported that the meningitis patient is Kristy Malter, 21. (Fox2)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Officials say roughly 200 children ages 5-12 who attended a day camp at a suburban Detroit gym may have been exposed to bacterial meningitis from an infected worker.

George Miller, director of Oakland County Department of Health and Human Services, held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the response. He says officials are notifying parents of those who attended the camp between July 1 and 11.

More on this...

He says they're urging the children be assessed by a doctor. Lifetime Fitness in Rochester Hills notified members by email.

Miller says the employee, a Macomb County adult, is hospitalized.

Meningitis is an infection of the fluid surrounding a person's spinal cord and the brain. Bacterial meningitis is transmitted through close contact, primarily exchanging saliva. Most people who get the infection recover.