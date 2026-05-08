Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

Alzheimer’s risk slashed by eating more of one common food, study suggests

Those who ate eggs one to three times per month or once a week had 17% lower risk

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
close
Psychiatrist reveals saffron could be as effective as antidepressants Video

Psychiatrist reveals saffron could be as effective as antidepressants

Dr. Daniel Amen discusses emerging research showing saffron may be as effective as SSRIs in treating depression, and could also improve sexual function.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study has revealed a link between egg consumption and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The research from California’s Loma Linda University, published in the Journal of Nutrition, aimed to analyze the relationship between the neurological condition and dietary habits.

The study noted that eggs are known to be a "source of key nutrients that support brain health," which led to this investigation.

KEEP THE EGGS BUT REPLACE 5 BAD-FOR-YOU BREAKFAST FOODS, SAYS NUTRITIONIST

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 40,000 U.S. adults over 65 years old, from a large study linked to Medicare records, to identify Alzheimer’s diagnoses.

After 15 years, 2,858 people had developed Alzheimer’s. The participants’ diet and lifestyle were assessed via questionnaire.

Egg consumption was characterized by how often people ate them, on a scale from never to more than five times per week.

Hands cracking eggs into a pan to make sunny side up eggs.

Those who ate eggs five or more times per week had a 27% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease, the study found. (iStock)

Egg intake was divided into two types: "visible" eggs, like boiled, scrambled or fried eggs eaten on their own, and "hidden" eggs, which are used as ingredients in foods like baked goods and packaged products.

People who ate eggs one to three times per month, or once a week, had a 17% lower risk of Alzheimer’s, the researchers found. Those who ate eggs five or more times per week had a 27% lower risk.

EGGS NOW QUALIFY AS ‘HEALTHY’ FOOD, FDA SAYS: HERE’S WHY

Those who consumed no eggs had a higher risk of Alzheimer’s compared to those who ate about 10 grams of eggs per day, based on a separate model in the study.

"In this health-conscious population, moderate egg consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk of Alzheimer's disease," the researchers concluded. "These findings suggest a potential neuroprotective benefit of nutrients found in eggs when consumed as part of a balanced diet."

Young woman eating avocado toast topped with poached eggs and salad in a cafe.

Those who consumed no eggs had a higher risk of Alzheimer’s compared to those who ate about 10 grams of eggs per day, based on a separate model in the study. (iStock)

Dr. Joel Salinas, a Harvard-trained behavioral neurologist and chief medical officer at Isaac Health, called this a "reasonably well-designed study with a long follow-up," with a finding that is consistent with previous research.

"Eggs are concentrated sources of choline, DHA and B12, which are nutrients the aging brain depends on," Salinas, who practices at NYU Langone, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

'I'M A NEUROLOGIST — HERE'S WHY DEMENTIA IS RISING AND HOW TO REDUCE YOUR RISK’

"That said, this is observational data from a uniquely health-conscious population, so causation can't be established here," he pointed out. "It’s more directional rather than definitive."

While eggs "aren't quite the prescription yet," Salinas said, they're "one piece of a much larger health picture that includes exercise, a brain-healthy diet and more."

A woman's hand holding a piece of toasted bread topped with scrambled eggs.

"Egg yolks are one of the richest dietary sources of choline, which the body uses to make acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory and cognitive function," a nutrition expert said.

Lauri Wright, director of nutrition programs at the University of South Florida's College of Public Health, also reflected on these "encouraging" findings in an interview with Fox News Digital, urging people to "interpret them with some caution."

Wright, who was not involved in the study, reiterated that the study is observational and can only show an association, not causation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

People who eat eggs regularly may have different lifestyle habits and dietary patterns that could influence the findings, she noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Even so, she said, there are "some good reasons that eggs could play a role in brain health."

"Egg yolks are one of the richest dietary sources of choline, which the body uses to make acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory and cognitive function," Wright said. "Eggs also provide nutrients linked to healthy aging, including lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin B12, quality protein and small amounts of omega-3 fats."

Father and son preparing cheeseburger ingredients in kitchen

Eggs can be a part of a healthy diet depending on how they're prepared and paired, an expert said. (iStock)

Wright added that eggs can "absolutely fit" into a healthy dietary pattern that supports brain health, but noted that the overall context of the diet matters.

"Eggs served with vegetables, whole grains, fruit, beans, nuts or fish are very different nutritionally than eggs consistently paired with processed meats, refined carbohydrates and high-sodium foods," she said. "For most healthy adults, moderate egg intake can fit within a heart-healthy eating pattern."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Healthy eating is rarely about "one superfood," according to the nutritionist.

"The bigger picture is maintaining an overall dietary pattern that supports cardiovascular and metabolic health, because what is good for the heart is often good for the brain as well," she added.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue