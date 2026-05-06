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Outbreaks

Swiss man tests positive for hantavirus after returning from cruise linked to deadly outbreak

Three passengers have died as Dutch-flagged MV Hondius remains stranded with nearly 150 people aboard

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
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Physician discusses deadly hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship Video

Physician discusses deadly hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Dr. Zaid Fadul, a physician, discusses the deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, confirming the Andes strain has a roughly 40% mortality rate. He explains its human-to-human transmission, distinct from other hantaviruses, and highlights the need for a possible eight-week quarantine due to a long latency period.

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A Swiss man who returned from a cruise linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak has tested positive and been isolated, as health officials say the strain involved can spread between people in rare cases — though the overall risk remains low.

Health authorities in Switzerland confirmed the man recently traveled aboard the MV Hondius, the cruise ship at the center of an outbreak that has already killed three passengers and sickened several others.

Swiss health officials said the man sought medical care after developing symptoms and was immediately placed in isolation. His wife, who traveled with him, is self-isolating but has not shown symptoms.

The officials confirmed his case involves the Andes strain of hantavirus.

RARE HANTAVIRUS HUMAN-TO-HUMAN TRANSMISSION SUSPECTED ON LUXURY CRUISE SHIP WHERE 3 HAVE DIED

MV Hondius Dutch cruise ship anchored in Atlantic Ocean off Cape Verde

The MV Hondius Dutch cruise ship is anchored in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Verde on May 5, 2026. (Arilson Almeida/AP)

The World Health Organization said the Andes strain is a rare form of hantavirus that can spread between humans through close contact — unlike most hantavirus infections, which are typically linked to exposure to rodent droppings.

South African health authorities said they also identified the Andes strain in two other passengers who were on the ship.

Health workers disembarking from the MV Hondius cruise ship off Cape Verde

Health workers disembark from the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius cruise ship off Cape Verde on May 4, 2026, after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. (Qasem Elhato/AP)

The outbreak left the Dutch-flagged cruise ship stranded off the coast of Cape Verde, with nearly 150 passengers and crew on board as authorities scramble to contain the situation.

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WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that three suspected cases were evacuated from the vessel and are being transported to the Netherlands for treatment.

"At this stage, the overall public health risk remains low," Tedros said.

Authorities stress that while the Andes strain can spread person-to-person, transmission remains uncommon and typically requires close, prolonged contact.

Health officials have launched monitoring efforts for passengers both on board and those who have already disembarked, coordinating across multiple countries as the investigation continues.

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The ship departed Argentina on April 1 and was scheduled to travel through the Southern Atlantic, including stops in Antarctica, before the outbreak disrupted its itinerary.

Spain has agreed to receive the vessel in the Canary Islands, though local officials have raised concerns about potential risk to residents.

Inside the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius cruise ship

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius cruise ship remains off Cape Verde on May 4, 2026, after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. (Qasem Elhato/AP)

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Hantavirus infections are rare but can be severe, with symptoms ranging from fever and fatigue to serious respiratory illness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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