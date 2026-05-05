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Health

Trapped cruise ship passenger shares update on cleanliness of ship amid deadly hantavirus outbreak

Traveler says passengers remain in good spirits as WHO investigates possible human-to-human transmission

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
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Man trapped on cruise ship amid hantavirus outbreak shares his statement Video

Man trapped on cruise ship amid hantavirus outbreak shares his statement

Jake Rosmarin, a travel blogger aboard the M/V Hondius, said he's grateful for the efforts of the crew to keep passengers safe.

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A trapped cruise ship passenger is sharing an updated statement amid a hantavirus outbreak.

Jake Rosmarin, a travel blogger from Boston, is aboard the Dutch vessel M/V Hondius, which was on a weeks-long polar cruise from Argentina to Antarctica and several isolated islands in the South Atlantic when the deadly outbreak began.

In a tearful video shared to Instagram on Monday, Rosmarin said, "All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity and to get home."

CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER DESCRIBES UNCERTAINTY AFTER 3 DEATHS AMID HANTAVIRUS PROBE

On Tuesday, Rosmarin shared an updated statement with Fox News Digital.

"Other than the two ill passengers that have already been referenced in the media, everyone else onboard is doing well and remains in good spirits," Rosmarin said. "We are hopeful that this situation will be resolved soon."

Jake Rosmarin

Travel blogger Jake Rosmarin is pictured onboard the M/V Hondius sailing through the South Atlantic in early April. (Jake Rosmarin)

Rosmarin praised the crew of Oceanwide Expeditions’ "best efforts" to keep passengers "safe, informed and as comfortable as possible during this time."

The passenger also pointed out that the M/V Hondius is not a traditional cruise ship, but an expedition vessel.

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"These ships operate with strict protocols and a strong emphasis on cleanliness, especially given the remote and environmentally sensitive regions they visit, which require high levels of biosecurity," he said. "The vessel is maintained to a very high standard, and suggestions that it is unclean are not accurate."

Rosmarin also detailed the safety measures in place on the ship, including social distancing and masking.

The MV Hondius cruise ship anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde.

The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, on May 4, 2026. (Arilson Almeida/AP)

"Passengers also have the option to have meals delivered directly to their cabins," he said. "Access to the outer decks is permitted for fresh air, while gathering in indoor common areas such as the lounge is currently restricted."

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"We continue to be well cared for, and additional medical provisions and supplies have been brought onboard."

Rosmarin said he remains hopeful that the situation will be resolved soon. 

"The vessel is maintained to a very high standard, and suggestions that it is unclean are not accurate."

The ship originally departed from Argentina on April 1. The first illness and death occurred on April 11, and the ship reached Saint Helena on April 22 with the first victim onboard.

Hantaviruses include a group of viruses primarily carried by rodents that can cause severe respiratory or renal diseases in humans.

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There have now been a total of seven cases reported (two confirmed and five suspected), and three deaths among passengers, the World Health Organization confirmed. Two crew members are currently ill and one passenger was evacuated to intensive care in South Africa, according to reports.

3D illustration of hantavirus structure showing viral particles

A 3D illustration shows the structure of hantavirus, an RNA virus transmitted to humans through rodent excreta that can cause severe illnesses including hemorrhagic fever, renal disease and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. (iStock)

WHO said the agency is still investigating the outbreak as the ship remains off the coast of Cape Verde, noting that human-to-human transmission is uncommon and that there is not a high risk to the wider ‌public.

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"We do believe that there may be some human-to-human transmission that's happening among the really close ​contacts, the husband and wife, people who have shared cabins," Maria Van Kerkhove, the director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at the WHO, told reporters in Geneva.

Fox News Digital reached out to the cruise ship company requesting comment.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.

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