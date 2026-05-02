Longevity experts reveal ‘flicker method’ that could help you feel years younger

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The idea that aging is a steady, predictable process is being challenged by a new book, which describes a so-called "flicker stage" where some aspects of aging may briefly reverse.

Stuart Kaplan and Marcus Riley, authors of "Your Aging Advantage," say aging may be more fluid than chronological age alone would suggest. They call this phenomenon the "flicker stage," just one of seven stages of aging.

The "flicker stage" suggests functional age isn’t fixed, with people shifting between levels of youth and vitality based on lifestyle and mindset, the authors state.

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Periods of feeling significantly younger, followed by times of feeling one’s age, may reflect what the authors describe as the "flicker stage."

Riley said healthier aging involves "flickering back" to a younger state, noting that while stress or setbacks can make people feel older, those shifts aren’t permanent.

"Through positive interventions, we have the ability to flicker back to the stage of age we want to be in ... these setbacks or unforeseen circumstances might propel us to a different stage of aging, but we have this ability to flip it back through positive intervention."

"Aging or growing older is [not] a problem to fix … it's an opportunity to be seized."

Riley said this requires identifying personal "flicker triggers" — physical, psychological, social or environmental shifts that help reset one’s pace, such as exercise or renewed social connection.

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Most people already live with a "feels-like" age that doesn't match their chronological age, said Kaplan, comparing it to a weather report.

"In the summertime, the weatherperson might say it's 85 degrees outside, but with the humidity, it feels like 95 … The feels-like age is the lived age, as compared to the chronological age or the age on your birth certificate."

Focusing on the "lived age" may allow people to intentionally shift into a younger stage, according to the authors.

Instead of "aging in place," which focuses on where one lives, they suggest focusing on "aging on pace."

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"It’s more about what's important to us on a personal level ... do we want to stay in employment and work for as long as we can? Do we want to be shifting gears ... and pursuing other interests and pastimes that are important to us?" Riley asked.

Kaplan said the common focus on age 65 as a point of decline reflects a socially imposed retirement benchmark, not a biological marker.

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"It comes from the Social Security Act that was created in 1935 in the United States. And here we are 90 years later, and we're still thinking that 65 is an important age ... we didn't use the word retirement back then. I mean, have you ever seen a farmer back in the 1800s ... that says, oh, we're going to retire because Grandpa is now going to be 62 or 65 years old?"

The flicker effect works best when you stop viewing aging as a "downhill" perspective, Riley and Kaplan said.

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Even after a health setback shifts someone into a later stage, maintaining a positive and active approach may help move them back toward an earlier stage of aging, according to the authors.

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Ultimately, the goal is to stop seeing the passage of time as a problem to be solved, Riley said.

"Aging or growing older is [not] a problem to fix … we want the mindset [that] it's an opportunity to be seized."