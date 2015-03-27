5 Easy Steps to 'Greening' Your Home

By Deirdre Imus

It's only natural for parents to want their children to have the best of everything including a safe and clean home.

How you clean and care for your home is entirely up to you. With a few simple choices you can protect your family from potentially harmful toxic exposures that can negatively impact their health. Start with Rule 1_ take off your shoes at the door. To make it easy create a designated space that everyone knows is the place to put shoes.

Air pollution caused by toxic products are more dangerous indoors than out. Because they are trapped in enclosed spaces, the chemicals in our homes are unusually concentrated and can have a direct impact on our health.

You can improve the indoor air quality in your home and keep your family safe with these five easy steps.

1. Switch from traditional cleaning products to non-toxic ones.

2. Use integrated pest management (IPM) to minimize the use of toxic pesticides, including on the lawn.

3. Install a water filter system on your faucet and showerhead.

4. If your home was built before 1978, use EPA guidelines to cover or eliminate lead paint. Choose paints low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

5. When renovating or adding on to your home, use sustainable green building materials when possible. These are all small, inexpensive ways to make your home a healthier environment for you and your family.

You can learn more about all of these tips on my Web site, www.dienviro.com.

Deirdre Imus is the Founder and President of The Deirdre Imus Environmental Center for Pediatric Oncology (r) at Hackensack University Medical Center and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Imus Cattle Ranch for Kids with Cancer. Deirdre is the author of four books, including three national bestsellers. She is a frequent speaker on green living and children's health issues, and is a contributor to FoxNewsHealth.com. For more information go to www.dienviro.com