11 Tips for Staying Cool During the Heat Wave

A sweltering heat wave is sweeping the eastern half of the U.S., and it doesn't seem to be going away any time soon.

What to do?

The Center for Disease Control says there are ways to stay cool -- and safe. Hundreds of people die every year of excessive heat exposure, deaths that could be prevented if the proper precautions were taken.

The ones most at risk are the elderly and infants and children. But of course, even the young and active could overheat.

So here are some tips from the CDC on beating the heat:

1. Increase your fluid intake. The CDC suggest drinking two to four glasses of fluids to stay hydrated. But stay away from alcohol and sugary drinks.

2. Sweating depletes the body of salt and minerals, so you should replenish by drinking a sports beverage.

3. Wear sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and loose, light-colored clothing while outdoors. And always wear sunscreens of SPF 15 or higher.

4. Try to schedule outdoor activity during the morning or evening hours.

5. Don't overexert yourself while outdoors. Pace yourself and if you have trouble breathing, stop.

6. Stay indoors, in an air-conditioned place, as often as you can.

7. Monitor those at risk, including children and the elder.

8. Don't leave children or pets in cars.

9. Recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include paleness, weakness and dizziness.

10. Avoid sunburns and repeat sun exposure.

11. Use a buddy system while working in the heat. One person can check on the other in case someone becomes confused or passes out. Check on the elderly or small children to make sure they are ok.

