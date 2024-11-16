Woman's sandwich sabotage of her husband goes viral on Reddit: 'Grapes of petty'

A woman's Reddit confession that she gaslights her husband and meddles with his food after arguments initially sparked concern for her marriage – but people were relieved when they found out what she actually is up to.

"I gaslight my husband when we fight," said Reddit user "CourageEfficient8264" in a post on Reddit's "r/TrueOffMyChest" subreddit. On the "True Off My Chest" subreddit, people are invited to "speak their mind" and "get personal things off of (their) chest."

"This isn’t anything crazy; just something funny that I want to tell people about but can’t risk getting caught," wrote CourageEfficient8264 in a November 12 post.

REDDIT USER SHOCKED AT WEDDING ACTIONS OF BRIDE AND GROOM: 'THEY ARE OUT OF THEIR MINDS'

In the post, CourageEfficient8264 said that she and her husband are both 30 years old and have been together for eight years. Each day, as she has for years, she makes him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to take to work.

"I use Welch’s grape concord jelly – this is important for later," she said. "Everyday he tells me that I make the best sandwiches and I just say ‘I make it with love.’"

But when "CourageEfficient8264" and her husband fight, "he always says he can taste the difference in his PBnJ," she wrote.

She said she tells her husband that "I made it with hate" when they are fighting – but she actually does change one of the ingredients from his normal sandwich.

"But the truth is, he can taste the hate in his sandwich because when we fight, I use organic, sugar-free grape jam," said "CourageEfficient8264."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The organic, sugar-free grape jam is "in the back of the fridge and he's never seen it," she said, and "It’s what I use to convince him that he can’t make me mad, or my anger makes food taste different," she wrote.

"Like I said, this wasn’t anything crazy; but it’s something I always get a giggle out of and thought all of you would too," wrote "CourageEfficient8264."

In a follow-up comment to the post, "CourageEfficient8264" explained that the organic sugar-free grape jam is hidden behind the coffee creamer and orange juice, which her husband does not touch.

She also said that she does not regularly make these "hate" sandwiches, and that her marriage is fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I actually end up throwing [the jars of organic, sugar-free grape jam] out most of the time because they go bad before I can use the whole jar," she said, "In case anyone needed to know how seldom of an occurrence this is."

In a message on Reddit, "CourageEfficient8264" told Fox News Digital that she believes her husband "has probably always known that something is different, but it doesn’t affect him enough that he would care to dig into the issue."

"CourageEfficient8264" said she would keep up her antics, saying that "it’s more fun to keep the game going, I think."

Other Reddit users thought CourageEfficient8264's "gaslighting" was quite funny, especially in light of what they thought she was going to confess to.

ON REDDIT, GUEST WHO BOLTED FROM BRIDE'S DRY WEDDING TO GO DRINKING IS DEFENDED BY THERAPIST

"I was really preparing to be like 'Please don't do that and just be honest and open with your partner,' but man that was too good," said Reddit user "akshetty2994."

"Naughty husbands get the sad jam," said user "PrincessTrashbag."

Naughty husbands get the sad jam.

Another Reddit user said she did something similar on occasion with her children when her "kids are being stinkers."

"I make their sandwiches with the end pieces that are ALL crust," said user "Plus-Half401."

But others just made grape-related jokes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Not exactly grapes of wrath, but well played!" said user "NoahVail2024."

"Grapes of petty," added "needlenozened."