Woman returns home after lockdown to discover 'strange' potato growth: 'I was terrified'

No, this isn’t a scene from “Alien.”

A woman returned to her home in Caen, France, after having been gone for three months during mandatory lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, to discover her potatoes had sprouted vines spanning 3 feet in the kitchen.

BURGER KING'S LATEST CAMPAIGN ALLOWS GUESTS TO TRADE PASSPORT STAMPS IN FOR FREE HAMBURGERS

Donna Porée, 22, who fled her apartment in March to stay with her boyfriend during quarantine, abandoned a roughly $3 bag of potatoes – a move that ended up spawning a very strange (and a little scary) sight once she returned in June, The Sun reported.

“As I opened the front door, I noticed a strange shape at the back of the kitchen,” she said to The Sun. “As the light was off and shutters down, I didn’t realize it was the potatoes. It was only after opening the shutters that I took note of this extraordinary sight. I was terrified at first, but after realizing what it was I laughed a lot and shared a video of the plant on Snapchat.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Porée shared in a tweet that the potato’s shoots had made “holes in the joints” of her kitchen countertop.

After hours of handling the mutant spud, the woman was finally able to pare down the roots to a more manageable size.

Those on Twitter were equally as shocked by the development.

“I don't know if I find it beautiful or if I'm scared but damn it's super impressive,” a translation of a tweet read.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Imagine you come home in the middle of the night, you just turn on the light in the corridor and in the dark you see that on the wall. But ...” another translation read.

Several believed the potatoes had earned their keep after the rampant growth.

“At this point you give him your keys and you move,” one joked.

“Their apartment now, plus yours,” another tweeted.

Porée did end up keeping the sprouted potatoes, which she planted in her vegetable patch, she revealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m eager to see what will come out of the ground,” said Porée. So, there may be a sequel to the po-tentacle debacle in the works.