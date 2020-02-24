Woman returns beer stein to German beer hall 55 years after stealing it

It was a case of the tell-tale beer stein.

A woman in Maryland has finally been absolved of her guilt over stealing a beer stein during a trip to Germany — a trip she took in 1965, when she was only 18.

Celeste Sweeney recently told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) that she had been feeling increasingly bad about swiping the stein from the Hofbräuhaus in Munich decades ago, so she sent it back last month, along with a note explaining her impetuous actions.

“I took this beer stein from your establishment [in] the summer of 1965 when I was young, reckless and inconsiderate,” reads the note, according to a photo shared with the DPA. “I am sorry I did not get it back to you sooner. Hopefully, it arrives in one piece.”

Sweeney, who sent the stein back at a cost of around $100, also offered to pay for the mug itself, if it broke in transit, Germany’s The Local reported.

As it turns out, there was no need: The mug arrived in fine condition, and the Hofbräuhaus was glad to have it back.

“Vielen Dank!” wrote the Hofbräuhaus in a letter sent back to Sweeney, as seen in a photo shared to Facebook.

“Thank you very much for sending back the Hofbrauhaus Stein from 1965! It was a nice surprise for us and such a great story that many newspapers in Germany wrote about it,” the establishment said, per a translation.

As a show of gratitude, the Hofbräuhaus also sent Sweeney a different stein — telling her she was free to keep it with a “quiet conscience” — and even offered to buy her a few rounds if she ever made it back to Munich.

“Thank you and best regards from the Hofbrauhaus in Munich,” the letter concluded.