Woman, 25, claims she doesn't eat solid foods, just 'breathes' for energy

A Minnesota woman has revealed she rarely eats solid food after discovering the “pranic” lifestyle and now gets her energy from breathing and fasts for up to 97 days at a time.

Audra Bear, 25, has had a lifelong interest in health and healing and has tried various diets over the years in an attempt to achieve optimum health. The Minneapolis woman was previously a vegan and raw vegan for four years before she discovered pranic living and “breatharianism” eight months ago.

Having read stories about people following a pranic and breatharian lifestyle, Bear was intrigued but never thought she would be able to do it herself as she used to love eating food.

But eight months ago, things started to change for her when she discovered fasting and breathing to receive energy and nourishment as part of a pranic lifestyle, despite there being no scientific evidence that it works.

Bear started by practicing breathwork for 40 minutes a day and after five days claims she no longer had a hunger for dense foods and her first fast lasted 97 days where she consumed only teas, juices and smoothies.

Now she practices “breathwork” anywhere between one and three hours a day and now feels she no longer needs food to survive despite initially never intending to give it up. She now only usually eats solid foods on occasion, usually when she is with her family and friends.

Since adopting the pranic lifestyle, Bear has lost 15 pounds and says she has more energy than ever before and she feels more relaxed about life.

“Prana is another word for energy, also known as Qi or Chi,” she explained. “It is a life-giving force that flows in, through and around all things, it’s in the air we breathe, the sunshine, nature, connections with people and all living things.”

“It is a powerful energy that actually has the ability to fuel and sustain us as humans,” she added.

“Living a pranic lifestyle is about shifting your focus from nourishing your body with denser sources (food) to less denser sources (energy), all the while keeping in mind that food is not bad,” she went on. “You can enjoy food if you want to but the abundance comes in knowing that you don’t need it to survive.

“I had heard about people living this way but I never thought that would be me! I used to love eating.

“It wasn’t until I started practicing the breathing exercises that I realised I had no appetite for solid or dense foods.

“It started by practicing breathwork. There is something magical about conscious, controlled breathing that brings you with a face to face meeting with yourself, it brings you back to the core of your being.

“Breathwork helps you to realise who you are and what you need or don’t need. I never intended to ‘quit food’ I just started practicing for 40 minutes a day and after about five days I no longer had a hunger for dense foods. My first fast lasted 97 days.

“My favorite way of receiving pranic energy is through conscious breathing. Breathwork is the base of healing and detoxification for the physical and emotional body, 70 per cent of toxins in the body are released through respiration.

“It gently guides your body into para sympathetic nervous system which relieves stress, aids digestion, stops cravings, increases mentally clarity and happiness. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to fast, cleanse or restrict without first learning about the breath. You can also experience prana through time in nature, sunbathing, earthing, creating and playing.

“You can eat if you choose to, for entertainment or social settings, know your energy is sourced from the life-force all around you. Most days I just drink teas, fruit juices, green juices and fresh coconut waters. I do eat occasionally now, but more for celebratory reasons.

“My energy is heightened, my senses are stronger, and I’m feeling the healthiest I’ve ever been. I feel relaxed about life and a deeper connection to myself.”

“Prana” means energy and according to the practice when breathing in, people inhale both air and prana which is found in all air and space. Those who follow a pranic lifestyle claim to be nourished from prana and are no longer dependent on other sources of nourishment but usually still consume water and juices.

Bear firmly disagrees with medical advice to avoid such a lifestyle and says she feels freer than ever before thanks to her lifestyle without having to worry about food getting in the way. She also believes that everybody has the ability to live a pranic lifestyle, as she shares her pranic lifestyle on Instagram.

“I always do a breathwork session first thing in the morning. I do about 45 minutes of conscious controlled slow diaphragmatic breathing,” the woman claimed. “Then I’ll practice yoga, sunbathe, more breathwork, spend time in nature, walks and hikes.”

“I travel a lot so it’s always different things in different places. This lifestyle is about playing and having fun, doing the things that you truly enjoy doing,” she dished. “I enjoy making my own juices, so fruit and veg shopping is always fun to me too.”

“I feel like a lot of people eat of out habit not necessarily because they feel like they need it. That’s how this lifestyle can free up so much time, money and energy for you to love, express, create and play,” Bear said.

“This is not about restriction or living in lack. Living in this way is very big step away from a traditional life but the lifestyle also brings about so much abundance, health and happiness,” she concluded of her unusual lifestyle. “That is where my focus will always be.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.